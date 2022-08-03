Bills Abruptly Shift Practice Schedule After Several Players Injured

The Buffalo Bills made a sudden shift in their game plan amid the second week of training camp at St. John Fisher College. While practice on Wednesday, August 3 was scheduled to be full, the team announced on Tuesday evening that they would instead do a walkthrough with no media allowed.

An official reason was not given, but after two more players went down with injuries, it seems the Bills are taking a cautious beat before returning to full practice on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bills receiver and kick-returner Marquez Stevenson was the first man to exit the field with an injury.

News 4 Buffalo reporter tweeted, “Marquez Stevenson just had outstanding rep in 1v1 vs Kaiir Elam but came up limping right after. Trainers are looking at his right leg or foot.” WKBW’s Matthew Bove then added, “Stevenson just walked off the field and back into the locker room. He’s favoring his right leg. Had his right cleat off as he was leaving the field.”

COOG NATION former Houston Cougar Football WR Marquez Stevenson (pass is thrown by former @uhcougarfb QB Case Keenum). 🏃‍♂️💨 #3rdWard #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/AtwfxZ8bjR — Coog Nation (@CoogNation247) August 1, 2022

As of Wednesday, an update on Stevenson’s status has not been revealed, but hopefully, the injury is not serious. Not long after Buffalo’s return specialist went down, veteran safety Jordan Poyer was carted off the field after suffering a hyperextended elbow.

“Poyer in tons of pain off to the side,” Bove tweeted. “He was grabbing his wrist/forearm. Looked like he got hit by either James Cook or an OL on a run play up the middle. He’s still on sideline being tended to by trainers after a few minutes.”

A close-up look at Poyer coming off the field for the #Bills. Great 👀 @anthony88962513 pic.twitter.com/1GR4nMmGLI — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) August 2, 2022

Following an MRI, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, “Bills’ All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer hyperextended his elbow today and will miss what one source described as ‘a few weeks.’ Poyer is expected to be back for the start of the regular season.”

All-Pro Safety Micah Hyde Is Limited After Suffering a Hip/Groin Injury

On Friday, July 29, another piece of the Bills’ core defense, safety Micah Hyde was carted off the field in the passenger seat after suffering a hip/groin injury. “Hyde down after dropping an INT in 11-on-11,” Spectrum News 1 reporter Jon Scott tweeted. “Poyer immediately signaled for trainers as Hyde took helmet off while face down.”

The team captain missed Saturday’s practice but was able to return to training camp on Monday in a limited role and did not participate in team drills, ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg tweeted on Tuesday, “Hyde walking out to practice in pads again,” a great sign he won’t be out long.

Please make this be Micah Hyde until 8:20PM ET, September 8, 2022. pic.twitter.com/N3BnKV0xfj — Hänsel (@UberHansen) July 29, 2022

Defensive tackle Tim Settle also suffered a non-serious injury and has missed two practices due to a sore groin. Joining Settle on the stationary bike on Tuesday, Eli Ankou (who started camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a calf strain), Brandin Bryant, and offensive lineman Greg Mancz, per WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio.

The Bills’ O-Line as a Whole Is Pretty Banged Up at the Moment

The Bills projected starting offensive lineup, Mitch Morse, Rodger Saffold, Ryan Bates, and Spencer Brown has yet to practice together On the first day of training camp, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed Pro Bowler Saffold was being placed on the non-football injury list after injuring his ribs in a car crash.

Losing Saffold, who was one of the Bills’ most exciting offseason additions, will deplete depth at a key position where they don’t have a lot of depth. But Buffalo wasted no time in finding Saffold’s replacement, and on Day 2 of training camp, announced they had signed former Seattle Seahawks guard Jordan Simmons.

While it seems Simmons could be a mere temporary replacement for Saffold, USA Today’s Nick Wojton says the situation is not exactly clear.

“The Bills did not indicate Simmons is a plug-and-play replacement for Saffold on the depth chart, but it appears as if he is,” Wojton reported on Monday. “Simmons’ signing could indicate Saffold might miss some extensive time, but the hope will be the 12-year veteran returns before the start of the regular season.”

As for Brown, he’s yet to become a full participant while Bates has missed five practices with soreness, as reported by SB Nation’s Matt Warren, and guard Ike Boettger is still out. The 27-year-old started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, as he’s still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

