Head Coach Sends Message to Ex-Bills WR Ahead of Preseason Matchup

The Buffalo Bills training camp has come to a close and the team is now preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts for their preseason opener on Saturday, August 12.

When the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, Buffalo’s defense will look to block the former self-dubbed “face of the franchise,” Isaiah McKenzie, who signed with the Colts shortly after the team released him in March.

When Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked about playing against McKenzie “and his trash-talking” for the first time during a press conference on Thursday, August 10, he couldn’t help but laugh. McDermott said the receiver has reached out a few times this summer but has “gone silent” since the start of training camp.

McDermott sent a strong, hilarious message to McKenzie. “I told him that I’ve never planned for a receiver in preseason before, but we’ll have to find ways to double him and maybe triple-team him and make sure we take him out of the plan for the Colts.

“So, the whole game plan is actually focused on him. I actually put his picture up in the meeting the other day and said, ‘This is public enemy No. 1. We gotta take him down!”

McKenzie, who was a locker room favorite in Buffalo, still had another year on his contract, but by cutting the former fifth-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, the Bills saved over $2 million. According to CBS Sports, the 28-year-old’s release came ahead of the $250,000 roster bonus he would’ve been due.

Isaiah McKenzie Left Buffalo on Good Terms

While it’s never a great situation when a team you’ve played with for five seasons suddenly lets you go, McKenzie took the exit stride. “I could write a book about how much i love this place, but I’ll just say THANK YOU ❤️,” McKenzie tweeted on March 17.

McKenzie, who started out his career with the Denver Broncos before landing in Buffalo in 2018, had high expectations going into the offseason to step up as a reliable slot receiver. While McKenzie statistically had the best year of his NFL career last season, recording 42 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games, along with nine carries for 55 yards and a rushing touchdown, his lack of consistency was an issue.

#BillsMafia come support me when the bills have a bye week thanks. — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) April 14, 2023

The Georgia alum tweeted out another message to Buffalo fans on April 13, “#BillsMafia come support me when the bills have a bye week thanks,” which racked up over 8,000 likes. Buffalo faithful sent McKenzie nothing but love after he signed with the Colts and after seeing the receiver’s request on Twitter, fans made sure “Lil Dirty” felt their support.

Isaiah McKenzie Recently Shed Light on Stefon Diggs’ Dynamic With QB Josh Allen

This offseason was a rollercoaster of emotions with the Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs. Before his bizarre absence during mandatory minicamp caused a stir, there was already concern about Diggs’ relationship with quarterback Josh Allen.

Between his viral sideline blow-up during the Bills’ postseason defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Diggs’ subsequent offseason tweets and comments criticizing the team, fans were worried.

During an appearance on Tyler Dunne’s “Go Long” podcast in May, the Colts receiver was asked if Diggs was “messing with people” with those cryptic tweets, or if he was “genuinely upset about something,” and McKenzie gave his honest assessment.

Concerned about Stefon Diggs tweets 'n such this offseason? Here's Isaiah McKenzie's analysis. https://t.co/pID6tJvchx pic.twitter.com/qlZVzFjfcN — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 15, 2023

Mckenzie said, “He’s out there speaking his mind. He’s a free bird. You just gotta let him talk. Like ramble, you know? It’s Stef! I will say this, with Stef, I respect him. You gotta respect Stef because when he steps in between those lines… he’s doing his job. Whatever he’s saying, that’s what he’s doing. But when it comes to his tweets, him talking, or yelling at Josh or coach or whatever, it’s just Stef needing to get it out. He just needs to get it out.”

While Diggs can get too mouthy sometimes, he’s also open to criticism. “He’ll say, ‘Maybe I’m tripping. You know? You’re right.’ And that’s why you gotta respect him. If he feel like he trippin and you correct him, he’ll listen. But most of the time, he’s right.”