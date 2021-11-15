Bills Provide Major Update on WR’s Status After Scary Play in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills put on a dominating performance against the New York Jets on Sunday, a game in which numerous members of both the offense and defense made significant plays leading to their 45-17 victory.

Following a disappointing loss in Jacksonville last week, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was incredibly amped before kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. “Bills warming up and Isaiah McKenzie rounded up the receivers and was screaming in the faces of Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley & Gabriel Davis. Guessing energy isn’t going to be an issue this week,” Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino tweeted.

While McKenzie was electric against the Jets, contributing 26 yards on a punt return and scoring an 8-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, the Georgia alum went down in the fourth quarter.

Isaiah McKenzie is down in pain and our hearts are breaking. Please be okay. — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 14, 2021

“Isaiah McKenzie injured after the last play and rolling around in pain,” Parrino tweeted. “Sean McDermott is out on the field to check on him. McKenzie walking off on his own with a slight limp. Good to see.”

After the game, the Bills provided a major update on the receiver’s status. The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski tweeted, “Forgot to tweet after the #Bills’ press conferences ended, but there was good news for receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was shaken up late in the fourth quarter. A team spokesman said McKenzie was cleared and could have returned to the game [on offense].”

McDermott Offered High Praise on McKenzie During Post Game Conference

Some very high praise from Sean McDermott about the impact Isaiah McKenzie makes every week. @MattParrino asking the question 👍 #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/XztOOfEx0R — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 14, 2021

McKenzie is in the midst of his fourth season with the Bills, and head coach Sean McDermott made sure the veteran felt the love following his performance on Sunday.

“You look at how far he has come as a person,” McDermott said. “He’s always been a good person, but how far he’s come in his maturity and how he’s developed off the field, and then how he’s developed on the field. I’m just extremely proud of him, I really am.”

“You love when you see a person like that have success,” McDermott continued. “He’s part of the reason why we are who we are. He hasn’t come from much, but he’s offered so much to our football team.”

McKenzie Has Had a Few Messy Hiccups This Season

Isaiah McKenzie with an absolutely terrible decision to try and field that. Absolutely no sense to that at all. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) October 31, 2021

Mckenzie, who took over as the Bills kick and punt returner after the departure of Robert Woods, is one of the best specialists in the NFL, but he’s always a reliable player.

During Buffalo’s 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on October 31, McKenzie tried to field a punt at the 8-yard line but muffed it, and the ball bounced into the endzone before being recovered by Bills receiver Jake Kumerow for a touchback.

As Heavy.com’s Nate Dougherty reported, “Though the Bills avoided what could have been a very costly turnover — or even a Miami touchdown — in what was a close game, they were able to keep possession.”

Earlier in the season, during the Bills win against the Washington Football team, McKenzie failed to get into position to field a short, pop-fly kickoff that then bounced on the turf and was recovered by their opponent.

McKenzie will look to keep his newfound momentum going when the Bills take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

