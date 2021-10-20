Bills Invite 9 Players to Work Out, Including Ex-Patriots Quarterback

The Buffalo Bills have plenty of time to rest and rethink their game following their heartbreaking 34-31 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, as they a bye going into Week 7.

During the break, the Bills have nine players to work out in Buffalo, as stated in the NFL’s Daily Transaction Report, including former New England Patriots quarterback Jacob Dolegala.

Dolegala, 25, who went undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019, was originally signed as a rookie free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was inactive for 15 games with the Bengals, and the one game for which he was active, Dolegala did not play. Cincinnati released him on September 5, 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound quarterback has been on a rollercoaster NFL journey since then. Dolegala was signed to the Patriots practice squad on September 16, released on November 12, and resigned on November 16, per Patriots Wire. On April 30, 2021, he was once again waived by New England.

On June 10, 2021, Dolegala signed with the Green Bay Packers but was released a month later. On July 28, New England again picked him off waivers but released him on August 9.

While the Bills have not explained why they invited Dolegala to work out, as their starting quarterback Josh Allen has a formidable backup in Mitch Trubisky, it’s likely they’re deciding whether or not he’d be a good arm to bring in for practice setups.





During his college career, he started 44 games at Central Connecticut, completing 654 of 1,136 pass attempts for 8,129 yards with a 57.6% completion rate, SB Nation reported.

The Bills Also Invited 3 WRs, 2 DBs, 1 Guard, 1 RB, & 1 Tackle to Work Out

Joining Dolegala to work out in Buffalo, a wide array from free agents on both offense and defense:

Josh Adams, 24, running back (Notre Dame)

Reggie Begelton, 28, wide receiver (Lamar)

Matthew Sexton, 24, wide receiver (Eastern Michigan)

Darrius Shepherd, 25, wide receiver (North Dakota State)

Jacob Capra, 22, guard (San Diego State)

Evin Ksiezarczyk, 24, tackle (Buffalo)

Ken Webster, 25, defensive back (Mississippi)

Greg Stroman, 25, defensive back (Virginia Tech)

The Bills are Looking to Bounce Back in Week 8

While the Bills from the No. 1 spot on most power rankings following their Monday Night Football loss, but it wasn’t a long fall from the top. Outlets such as ESPN and NFL.com still rank Buffalo at No. 2.

“Now we’ve got a week to sit on this one and learn from it and come back stronger,” McDermott said, per Bills Wire. “So that’s the goal every week, and that’ll be the goal next week.”

Following their bye, the Bills will once again take on their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, a team they beat 35-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium on October 19.

On October 31, the Bills take on the Dolphins at home at Highmark Stadium.

