Bills Rookie RB Reveals Which Game He Circled After Schedule Release

When the NFL released the full schedule for the 2022 NFL season, Buffalo Bills rooking running back James Cook looked for one particular game. While the season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams is exciting, it’s the matchup in Week 10 that Cook instantly circled.

The Georgia alum, whom the Bills selected with their No. 63 overall pick during the 2022 NFL Draft, revealed during an interview with WGR 550 that he’s most hyped for the Bills to face the Minnesota Vikings, during which he may have the opportunity to play against his brother, running back Dalvin Cook.

“I really looked for the Minnesota one,” Cook said on May 13, the first day of Bills rookie minicamp.

The Buffalo Bills will play the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 season. 🤝#NFLDraft #BillsMafia | #SKOL pic.twitter.com/mkq1ZICAoR — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 30, 2022

Comparisons to his older brother are inevitable, especially when the Bills will host the Vikings at home at Orchard Park. Cook spoke about the possibility of facing his brother while attending the 2022 NFL Combine in March.

“We going to get after it,” Cook said, per Vikings.com. “If I’m on the other side, I know he’s going to try to beat me, too, by running all over [my team], so I’m going to try to do the same.”

The whole Cook family will likely head to Buffalo for the big game. James and Dalvin have five other siblings: Jameisha Cook, Demarcus Cook, DeAndre Burnett, Daneisha Cook, and Jamiya Cook. Their parents are Vaondria White and James Cook. Unfortunately, Cook’s father James died from complications of diabetes at age 46 on December 29, 2020, per ESPN.

It’s Not Yet Clear How Much Playing Time Cook Will Get During the 2022 NFL Season

During his four-year tenure with the Bulldogs, the 22-year-old dual-threat running back recorded 1,503 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 67 receptions for 730 yards and 6 touchdowns.

While he’s obviously incredibly talented, it’s not yet clear if or how much Cook will play during his freshman year in the NFL. He’ll be competing for a spot on the active roster with running backs Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and Duke Johnson.

However, Cook is just taking it one day at a time. He told WGR 550 after the first day of rookie minicamp, “It just feels good to be out there playing again. The first time putting on an NFL helmet, it felt great.”

Cook sounds like he’s taking head coach Sean McDermott’s advice. “I told them this morning, no one’s going to make the team based off of this practice alone,” McDermott said on the first day of minicamp practice.

“So let’s just get out there, know where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be there. Put one foot in front of the other and let’s just crawl before we walk and kind of get the boulders of what this system is supposed to look like, and what their job is in the system.”

How Does James Cook Compare With His Brother?

James Cook's brother is a Pro Bowler, but the @georgiafootball RB made his own mark at the Combine.@thegreat__4 | @dalvincook 📺: #NFLCombine continues at 4pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2P8ByzMgRx — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

James is one inch taller than his brother and weighs 10 pounds less. For the 40-yard dash, James was initially timed as 0.01 seconds slower than Dalvin. While his official time later came in at 4.42 seconds, the NFL Network’s Simulcam seemed to show that Dalvin (4.49 seconds) was faster, per SportingNews.com.

When asked to compare himself to his brother, Cook focused on the one skill they both possess. “Versatile player, can do it all,” he said. “I can line up in different positions. I’m a dawg, I’m a leader.”

He also offered high compliments to his big brother. “Just how he moves with the ball in his hands and he can make guys miss,” Cook continued. “We kind of critique that of each other and make each other better.”

While Dalvin’s college stats blow his brother out of the water, James has the bragging rights of helping the Bulldogs win a national championship this past season. “I just took everything and tried to make the most of it in order to leave my legacy,” Cook said. “I know I had a purpose to help us win a national championship. [Georgia] hadn’t won one in 40 years.”

But Cook has even bigger hopes for his NFL career. “As I get older, I can see myself being one of the top guys in the league.”

