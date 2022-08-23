Bills Urged to Trade Veteran Reciever to AFC North Team: B/R

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of cutting down the roster to 80 players before the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday, August 23 at 4 p.m. ET, and after trading guard Cody Ford to Arizona Cardinals, the team is being encouraged unload wide receiver Jamison Crowder and send him to the Baltimore Ravens.

Back in March, the Bills seemed to have found their new slot receiver for the 2022 NFL season after releasing veteran Cole Beasley, and signing Crowder to a one-year, $2 million contract. However, the seven-year NFL veteran struggled to stay healthy throughout training camp, missing five practices due to back soreness.

During Buffalo’s preseason opener again the Indianapolis Colts, Crowder was targeted once and did not record a reception. During the season preseason game against the Denver Broncos, the Duke alum fared much better, catching both targets for 21 yards.

Bleacher Report‘s Alex Kay wrote of the former fourth-round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, “There’s a chance he doesn’t play a single meaningful snap for the club. Crowder needs to beat out Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Khalil Shakir for the WR3 role in an offense that already has a an elite wideout in Stefon Diggs and an up-and-comer in Gabe Davis. The position looks crowded, potentially leaving the 29-year-old as the odd man out.”

Kay is urging the Bills to trade Crowder, and not cut him, for the same reason several NFL analysts are urging the Bills to trade veteran tight end O.J. Howard: money. “Since Crowder’s salary is fully guaranteed, the Bills would be much better off finding a taker over losing money by cutting him,” Kay wrote.

Why the Ravens?

Because the Ravens receivers’ room leaves much to desire, Kay believes Crowder could give the AFC North team a boost.

“ The Baltimore Ravens should be interested in acquiring a wideout with Crowder’s resume,” Bleacher Report’s analyst wrote. “The team has a critical lack of proven pass-catchers in its receiver’s room right now, an issue it can cheaply rectify by bringing in a savvy veteran for a late-round pick.

“ With second-year wideout Rashod Bateman set to take on the WR1 role and a host of inexperienced talent such as Devin Duvernay and James Proche II attempting to establish a pecking order behind him, Baltimore’s passing game will be in rough shape if a move like this isn’t made soon.”

Crowder, initially drafted by the Washington Commanders, could thrive under a quarterback like Lamar Jackson. signed with the New York Jets in 2019. During Crowder’s first season in New York, he recorded 833 yards and six touchdowns, but there was some regression in his performance over the years due to injuries and a continuous rotation of the team’s starting quarterbacks. Over three seasons with the Jets, he tallied a total of 1,979 yards with 14 touchdowns.

The Bills Cut 2 Players on Monday, Need to Cut 1 More

We’ve released P Matt Haack and WR Tavon Austin. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jzatr2gOqm — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 22, 2022

On Monday, the Bills released veteran punter Matt Haack, which means Buffalo is looking toward rookie Matt Araiza as the team’s starter, and cut veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia tweeted on Monday afternoon, “The Bills roster is down to 81. They’ll need one more cut or roster move to become roster compliant” by Tuesday’s deadline.

The final round cuts have to be made by Tuesday, August 30, when Buffalo will have to bring the roster down to 53 players.

