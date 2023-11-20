Video of Joe Brady’s Reaction to Bills QB Josh Allen’s 81-Yard TD Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills faced a must-win game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 19, and they got it.

With their playoff hopes dwindling, Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the drastic move to fire Ken Dorsey and promote Joe Brady as interim offensive coordinator. He hoped the change would breathe fresh energy into their struggling offense. And it did.

Buffalo crushed the Jets 32-6. This was the most points the Bills quarterback Josh Allen & Co. have scored since Week 4. A major highlight came in the third quarter when Allen hit wide receiver Khalil Shakir for an 81-yard touchdown pass.

The TV broadcast captured Brady’s wildly happy reaction, a video of which quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bills interim OC Joe Brady PUMPED after the 81-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir pic.twitter.com/71IqTCycLr — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) November 19, 2023

Shakir’s 57-yard run after making the catch is “the most YAC by a Bills receiver since Gabe Davis on his 98-yard TD vs. Steelers last year,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg posted.

With a 26-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Brady allowed backup quarterback Kyle Allen to take over with 2:30 left in the game.

Josh Allen is cooking today. 81 yard touchdown to Khalil Shakir. pic.twitter.com/W5L2ENRPN5 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 19, 2023

Josh Allen finished against the Jets completing 62.5% of his passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Considering the Jets entered Week 11 ranked third in the league in passing defense, it’s a huge fete. This game marked the first time in Allen’s career he’s thrown three touchdowns against the Jets.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen appeared relieved. “Every season man, it has its ups and downs. You’re gonna have adversity. It’s how you bounce back from it. Sometimes it takes a spark like this to ignite your team.”

Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady Earned High Praise for His Season Debut

1-0. — Joe Brady (@CoachJoeBrady) November 20, 2023



Expectations for Brady to immediately turn this offense around were low. WKBW’s sports director Matt Bové posted, “You only get one chance at a first impression and Joe Brady made the most of his. All their problems aren’t magically fixed, but today was a great start.”

While Stefon Diggs was held to just four catches for 27 yards, Allen was able to find success with multiple other targets – a promising development. Tight end Dalton Kincaid caught 6-of-7 targets for 46 yards. Running back James Cook cooked with 17 carries for 73 yards along with three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Ty Johnson got revenge against his former team, recording three carries for 11 yards and three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. Shakir finished with three receptions for a team-high 115 yards.

McDermott was happy with what he saw. “Joe picked up where we need him to right away,” he told reporters after the game. “There was no hesitation and the staff came together and collaborated. I saw a healthy dose of leadership from Joe, and then the relationship with Josh was a big thing… Good symmetry.”

Joe Brady’s Faith in Josh Allen Never Wavered



While Allen appeared pretty dejected speaking to reporters after Dorsey was canned, Brady exuded nothing but confidence in the Bills franchise star.

When asked if there’s concern over Allen’s confidence, “Not at all,” Brady told reporters on November 16. “Give me Josh Allen all day, every day.

“When I look in his eyes before every game, there’s not a worry in my mind. And I guarantee you that’s the same mindset of everybody in this locker room. So I believe Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL and it excites me that I get an opportunity to call plays with him.”

As a team captain and leader, Allen understood he needed to lead the change. “I think our team was energetic as we needed to be,” the 27-year-old said after the game. “A lot of that, for better or worse, can come from the quarterback.

“So just making that a point of emphasis throughout the week – let’s have fun playing this game. It’s football at the end of the day. We get to do, in my opinion, the most amazing job on the planet… We got to enjoy it when we can.”

After defeating the Jets, the Bills move to 6-5 and remain in the playoff hunt. Next up, the Bills have a tough road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.