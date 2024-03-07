Jordan Poyer’s Brother Slams Bills GM After Safety’s Sudden Release

The Buffalo Bills cleaned house on Wednesday, March 6, cutting several key veterans.

General manager Brandon Beane released Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal, and Tre’Davious White. With Micah Hyde mulling retirement, the Bills defense will look drastically different next season.

According to Poyer’s brother, Jeramiah Poyer, Beane is making a huge mistake. Jeremiah posted on X, “lol welp… bombs away!!! Lmao what an idiot he is.”

A fan replied, “Hope he has a few more good years wherever he goes, also hope BB has a plan lol.” Jeramiah wrote back, “He does. To let two young kids get bombed on.”

Another person responded to Jeramiah, “Understandable. But sad to see still. But I understand you’re his brother first and foremost. We still love him here. But we also still TRUST Beane. It’s a conundrum.”

Poyer’s brother replied, “No conundrum I understand the fans public view and trust in beane and he’s don’t great things but the public don’t know about beane what the players and their families know about beanes. It ain’t everything they portray.”

Jeramiah’s comments are surprising considering the Bills earned a B grade in treatment of families in the 2024 NFLPA Team Player Report Card. While head coach Sean McDermott earned A, Beane’s role was not graded.

Jordan Poyer’s Brother Faced Pushback on His Disparaging Comments About Brandon Beane

Jeramiah added in another post, “Tre Jordan and Micah all FAs 🤔 hmmm,” which faced immediate criticism on X. Cover 1’s Thomas DeLaus responded, “Micah and Jordan are on the wrong side of 30 and Tre is coming off two seasons ending injuries. This isn’t a personal vendetta, it’s a business move from a team that was $40+ mil over the cap and needed to get younger.

“Not to mention, I’m fairly confident that these moves were horrible and extremely difficult for Beane and McDermott. Let’s not forget the incredible seven years they had as the core of is team. No need to make this a personal thing, as it surely wasn’t.”

Jeramiah responded, “Lol yea we’ll see cause if any of them choose to play again he’s gonna make that stain beane feel it.” He questioned the “culture” in Buffalo and defended his take on Beane. “They turned on Jordan it’s only fair no? Lol.”

While Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, wrote a sweet message to Bills Mafia following her husband’s release, his brother clearly feels different.

The Bills Re-Signed Safety Taylor Rapp After Cutting Jordan Poyer

An addition to Buffalo’s secondary: Bills reached agreement with safety Taylor Rapp on a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/MjdvcjU1n0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

By cutting Poyer, the Bills saved $5.72 million in cap space. Amid the flurry of moves made on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Bills re-signed safety Taylor Rapp to a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes Rapp, 26, has a chance to be “Poyer’s direct replacement.”

The Bills now have three safeties under contract for next season, Rapp, Damar Hamlin and Kendall Williamson, the latter of whom is on a reserve/futures contract. Considering Hamlin only participated in 30 snaps last season, the Bills are likely in the market for a new starting safety.

“Do not be surprised if their most significant swing in free agency this offseason is at safety,” Buscaglia wrote. “Taking a safety this April, even if they were to sign a free safety, would still make sense to give the Bills a longterm option other than Rapp, who struggled in some of his appearances.

“Even if it’s just for developmental depth and not a pick in the first two rounds, they need some kind of infusion of youth. In an ideal world, they could have [Cam] Lewis backup a free agent safety, and then have a rookie to come in and compete for the starting strong safety job in 2025.”