Bills Safety Breaks Silence on Buffalo Whiffing on His Extension

After six months of contract negotiations between the Buffalo Bills and Jordan Poyer, the two parties finally reached an agreement. On September 10, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that All-Pro safety was getting a new deal, however, it would not be the extension he had hoped to receive.

Two days after the Bills crushed the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in their primetime season opener on Thursday Night Football, Yates revealed the Bills offered Poyer a reworked contract for 2022 that increases the amount he can earn via incentives from $500,000 to $2 million. Poyer’s agent Drew Rosenhaus simultaneously put out the following statement, “Jordan appreciates this goodwill gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension.”

Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to modify his contract to increase his potential earnings from $500k to $2M based on incentives according to Field Yates#BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/80rr1T5FvY — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) September 10, 2022

While his wife Rachel Bush was immediately underwhelmed by the new deal, Poyer broke his silence on the updated agreement while speaking to the media on Wednesday, September 14.

“I’m grateful for this organization and everything they’ve done for me and my family since I’ve come here,” Poyer said while addressing the media after Wednesday’s practice. “I just look forward to continuing to play ball and continuing to do what I can to help this team win football games.”

“I would love to be here long team,” Poyer added. “That’s obviously what I want to do, but I understand this business at the end of the day. Right now, I’m just trying to control what I can control… and the rest will take care of itself down the line.”

In March 2020, the Bills signed Poyer to a two-year extension worth up to $19.5 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.com. Poyer has a $5.6 million salary during the final year of his contract, and the $2 million in possible incentives will be paid on top of his base salary.

Poyer Had a Strong Performance During the Bills’ Season Opener

While Poyer’s status for Week 1 appeared in danger after he suffered a hyperextended elbow injury early in training camp, the veteran remained confident he’d be able to start when the Bills took on the reigning Super Bowl champs at SoFi Stadium on September 8.

“I expect to be out there, as long as there’s no setbacks,” Poyer said on August 29. “It feels really good right now, I’ll continue to work every single day to try to get to 100% for the first game.

The veteran safety was indeed ready to go in Week 1. He appeared in 97% of the team’s snaps and helped the defense keep the Rams to just 243 yards, their fewest in a game with quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm, per CBS Sports HQ. Poyer recorded two solo tackles and caught an interception early in the fourth quarter.

Poyer will look to keep the momentum going when Buffalo hosts the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Last season, he recorded 93 tackles, a career-high three sacks, and five interceptions.

The Bills Have Extended Several Other Players While Poyer Continues to Wait & See

While the pay raise is complimentary, Rosenhaus made it clear in his statement that this new deal fell short of what he and his client were looking for. The problem with the Bills having so much depth is that they can’t afford to offer a meaningful extension to everyone with an expiring contract this season, a list that includes Poyer, Devin Singeltary, 24, and Tremaine Edmunds, 24.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has some tough decisions before next season, especially since quarterback Josh Allen’s salary comes with a $39.7 million cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac.com, Stefon Diggs’ new extension comes with an approximately $20.3 million hit, and Von Miller’s deal depletes another $18.7 million.

The Bills preemptively picked up Ed Oliver’s fifth-year option in April, which locked the 24-year-old defensive tackle through the 2023 NFL season and included a $7 million raise in salary. And then one day before the season opener, the team offered 25-year-old tight end Dawson Knox a four-year, $53 million extension, which doesn’t bode well for Poyer’s future in Buffalo.