Bills All-Pro Safety Shares Moving End-of-Season Post on Instagram

It’s been a week since the Buffalo Bills were defeated in overtime by the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but the heartbreaking loss is still fresh for safety Jordan Poyer.

The 30-year-old veteran clearly needed time to process the Bills’ loss, especially as a member of the defensive line. With 13 seconds left in regulation, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his offense down the field, allowing kicker Harrison Butker to kick a field goal and tie the game 36-36.

Kansas City went 44 yards in just two plays in order to get into field goal position after starting on their own 25-yard line. And they did it all in just 10 seconds, which left three seconds for the game-tying field goal.

Watching the #Bills reaction on the sidelines after going up with 13 seconds left against the #Chiefs, knowing what happens next, will break your heart. pic.twitter.com/wAKcsXJx4Z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2022

It’s hard to believe the No.1 defense in the league had no answer for Mahomes, who swiftly clinched the win in overtime with a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce, but Poyer knows the only way to move past this loss is to focus on the future.

On Saturday, January 29, Poyer shared a moving message on Instagram:

Really tough feeling to end the way we did. You put in so much & want it so bad then you fall short. But honestly I’m just thankful. I love to compete & losing is part of it. Im doing what I love, & what a lot of people said I couldn’t. All while Working to become the very best version of myself every single day with the best people around me. Sometimes in life you fall short of your goals. S*** just happens. It’s happened to me before and it will probably happen again as I continue to work towards my goals on and off the field. So what do you do? Just keep going!

“Learn from it and keep going forward,” Poyer continued. “Don’t stop & feel sorry for yourself. Use that energy towards your future goals. Don’t be scared to fail again. Failing is a very important part of learning and growing. Without mistakes there would be no growth. 9 years in this league I have made many mistakes, failed many times. Now folks call me ALL-PRO PO! An honor that no one will EVER be able to take from me.”

Poyer Also Thanked His Wife & Daughter for Their Continued Support

The seventh-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft, who signed a two-year, $20.5 million extension with the Bills in 2020, will definitely be back next season, which is great news for Buffalo. He finished the regular season with 66 solo tackles, 27 assists, five interceptions, and three sacks.

During the team’s two postseason games, he recorded five solo tackles, five assists, and one forced fumble. In his end-of-season message, the 9-year NFL veteran made sure to give a shout-out to his wife, Rachel Bush, and their daughter in his end-of-season message.

“Like I said, I’m thankful for SO much this season!” Poyer wrote. “My amazing wife Rachel. Her dealing with my grumpy a** all year and showing me nothing but love and support. My daughter, Win/lose or draw all she wants to know is if Daddy got any ‘boo boos’ and if I’m going to be okay.”

Poyer Gave a Special Shout Out to Fans & His Teammates

Poyer ended his message thanking his buddies in the locker room and Bills Mafia, who came to cheer the team on in person despite freezing temperatures and welcomed the team back home at the airport following the devasting loss.

Poyer wrote, “I’m thankful for the group of men in that locker room. They’ve impacted my life in so many ways I can’t wait to write a book about it all! And for you, the fans. You really are the BEST FANS IN THE WORLD. I’m sorry we couldn’t get it done but I know this the right group of men w/ THEEE BEST QB in the game. So keep hope! See you next year ✌🏾Go Bills.”

