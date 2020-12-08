‘He’s A Baller’: Bills Safety Praises Josh Allen After Another Historic Start

In his postgame press conference, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was simply asked if there was anything left to say about his MVP-caliber quarterback Josh Allen.

The question threw him off at first and he shrugged because, at this point in the season, there’s not much left to say.

Allen has proven the doubters wrong on multiple occasions and he continues to excel week in and week out. On Monday, Allen completed 32 of his 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns, which all went to different receivers, as the Bills beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-24, to move to 9-3 for the second straight season.

“He’s a baller, he’s been a baller, I mean that’s no surprise,” Poyer said during a post-game video conference call. “It’s no surprise to us every week, we’re just happy he’s on our team.”

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Allen became the first Bills quarterback to attempt 40 passes or more in a single game and complete at least 80% of them. The only other quarterback with a performance like that on Monday Night Football was Matt Ryan in 2013. He completed 36 of his 43 passes in a loss to the New York Jets.

Josh Allen (32 for 40) is the first passer in @BuffaloBills' history to attempt 40 or more passes in a game and complete at least 80% of them. The only other player with a performance of that kind on #MNF was Matt Ryan, who was 36 for 45 in a 2013 loss to the Jets. #BillsMafia — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) December 8, 2020

Throughout the game on Monday, Allen showed complete control. He balanced his scrambling ability with finding receivers downfield and was able to stitch together drives all night long. The Bills had five different offensive drives on Monday that were 69 yards or longer and concluded in points. Two of them took seven plays or less.

It was one of Allen’s best games of the season as he passed for 375 yards or more for the third time this season. He also threw four touchdowns for the third time this season. But Allen was the first to give credit to the rest of his teammates for his performance.

“We were clicking tonight and it just seemed like our guys were getting open,” Allen said during his post-game video conference call. “The ball was coming out of my hand really well, guys were protecting well and it was a lot of fun out there. But there are still some mistakes that we can fix.”

The Bills only had 81 rushing yards but three different receivers had more than 65 receiving yards. Wide receiver Cole Beasley had a career night with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Stefon Diggs led the team with 10 catches and had 92 receiving yards as he surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third straight season.

Allen Was Showing Command All Night Long

Allen has shown his potential on multiple occasions throughout this season and Monday night was just another example of how good he can actually be.

He showed command of the offense all night long, making changes at the line of scrimmage, scrambling to extend plays, and he even made a few fourth-down conversions. But there were a few plays that showed Allen’s capability.

Towards the beginning of the second quarter, the Bills were marching down the field during a five-play, 77-yard touchdown drive, and Allen found rookie Gabe Davis for a 22 yard gain across the middle of the field. Allen dropped the pass right over the outstretched hands of Fred Warner.

Allen was able to carve up the 49ers defense at will when the Bills leaned on the passing game and it showed right before halftime. After the 49ers punted with 1:05 left in the first half, the Bills stitched together a seven-play, 71-yard drive to set up rookie kicker Tyler Bass for a 37-yard field goal as time expired.

To set up that field goal, Allen hit Davis with an 18-yard pass across the center of the field and the rookie found his way out of bounds to stop the clock and set up the field goal.

“That’s spot on, I love that level of execution and it’s high-level stuff for a rookie right there,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said during his post-game video conference call. “To have the awareness to know where the clock is in the stadium and to know that he has to get out of bounds to stop the clock there at the end.”

Allen Put Together a Record Setting Performance

Allen did a lot on Monday night in terms of etching his name in the Buffalo Bills record books.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Allen’s four-touchdown performance on Monday brought his season touchdown total to 33 this season and puts him in sole possession of the second-most total touchdowns by a Bill in a single season. He’s one touchdown short of tying the team record of 34, which Jim Kelly set in 1991.

Josh Allen tied a career-high with four passing touchdowns in a game tonight. He now has 33 total touchdowns this season and needs just one more to tie the team record (Jim Kelly, 34-1991). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 8, 2020

With his 28-yard passing touchdown to Gabe Davis, Allen also tied Joe Ferguson (1983) for the second-most passing touchdowns by a Bill in a single-season. Allen has also completed 299 passes this season, which is the most in team history through 12 games.

Josh Allen has 26 completions today and 293 on the year. His 293 completions mark the most in team history by a Bills QB through 12 games, surpassing Drew Bledsoe's 291 completions in 2002. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 8, 2020

