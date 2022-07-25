Bills Sign ‘Powerful’ Former Seahawks Guard on Day 2 of Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills are already shaking up their roster after just one day of training camp. On opening day, head coach Sean McDermott revealed Pro Bowler Rodger Saffold was being placed on the non-football injury list after injuring his ribs in a car crash.

Losing Saffold, who was one of the Bills’ most exciting offseason additions, will deplete depth at a key position where they don’t have a lot of depth. But Buffalo wasted no time in finding Saffold’s replacement, and on Day 2 of training camp, announced they had signed former Seattle Seahawks guard Jordan Simmons.

The 28-year-old offensive lineman inked a one-year deal with the Bills on Monday, July 25. The former undrafted free agent out of USC first signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2017 but was cut at the end of training camp and placed on the team’s practice squad. After signing a reserves/futures contract in January 2018, he was waived before the start of the season.

After the 6-foot-4, 339-pound guard signed with the Seahawks in September 2018, he made his NFL debut the following month and got his first start that November. He appeared in six games before suffering a knee injury and hitting IR. Simmons spent the following season on the team’s practice squad before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in September 2021. He appeared in five games last season.

Jordan Simmons is an intriguing backup in Seattle. Moves really well for 6'4" 340 and is very powerful and physical. One of the depth pieces in the league that has flashed a lot when studying other guys. pic.twitter.com/dro1ROrAE4 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) June 22, 2021

Simmons was one of nine players who tried out for the team on Monday. He will wear jersey No. 61. While lingering knee injuries have limited Simmons’ full potential in the NFL, a breakout with the Bills could be possible. In June 2021, NFL analyst Brandon Thorn referred to Simmons “an intriguing backup” who was “very powerful and physical. One of the depth pieces in the league that has flashed a lot when studying other guys.”

Is Simmons Expected to Stay in Buffalo Long Term?

Signed G Jordan Simmons (#61) to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/DMSGXW7O8s — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) July 25, 2022

While it seems Simmons couple be a mere temporary replacement for Saffold, USA Today’s Nick Wojton says the situation is not exactly clear.

“The Bills did not indicate Simmons is a plug-and-play replacement for Saffold on the depth chart, but it appears as if he is,” Wojton reported on Monday. “Simmons’ signing could indicate Saffold might miss some extensive time, but the hope will be the 12-year veteran returns before the start of the regular season.”

Offensive Linemen Spencer Brown & Ike Boettger Are Also Not 100%

With all the shuffling due to Spencer Brown’s offseason surgery & the news on Rodger Saffold’s rib injury the 1st team OL is Dawkins

C Ford

M Morse

R Bates

D Quessenberry #BillsMafia #OnePass pic.twitter.com/OStBquTZEN — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) July 24, 2022

The Bills’ offensive line is missing another key starter as training camp kicks off. Right tackle Spencer Brown missed the Bills’ offseason workouts due to a back ailment, per SB Nation‘s David Lavoie. While Brown was limited on Day 1 of camp, he shouldn’t be out long, according to WROC-TV’s Thad Brown.

“McDermott says Spencer Brown will be knocking some rust off after missing the offseason. But he’s ready to go,” Brown tweeted on Monday.

As for guard Ike Boettger, he started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday, as he’s still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

