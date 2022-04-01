Bills QB Josh Allen Reacts to Buffalo’s ‘Chicken Wing’ Alternate Jersey

The Buffalo Bills‘ official Twitter account introduced the team’s “2022 city jerseys” on April 1, tweeting of the new alternates, “They’re delicious,” and linking to an article about how they were inspired by the chicken wing, “one of the biggest staples of Buffalo.”

While the Bills’ Twitter account doesn’t explicitly say this is an April Fools’ joke, it’s definitely one of the divisive holiday’s best pranks. The Bills’ logo was switched into a Buffalo wing with ranch and the black and red jerseys appear inspired by the devil or perhaps, really hot wing sauce.

One person who appeared to love seeing the Bills’ “brand new uniforms” was quarterback Josh Allen, who replied to the tweet with a Mugatu GIF from the hit 2001 comedy film, Zoolander, which read “Dear God, they’re beautiful!”

While blue and red are typically Buffalo’s team colors, Bills Wire contributors wrote of the new city-inspired jerseys, “The uniform is all black, with orange numbers and a gradient stripe down the side. With the NFL rescinding the one-helmet rule in 2021, this uniform comes with an entirely new helmet. The black helmet with a red stripe down the middle and yellow facemask features the Bills’ logo made completely out of wings, and ranch, of course.”

Well, of course.

Allen’s response was perfect for the Bills’ campaign to keep the joke going. Many Twitter users fell for the joke, while others didn’t realize it was a prank before noticing the Buffalo wing logo.

“I was like nah, until I saw the streak of blue cheese,” one fan tweeted, while another person was actually inspired by the prank. “If anything comes of this… give us the black alternate,” he tweeted.

The Bills’ Article Included Hilarious Reactions from NFL Analysts

Buffalo Bills' April Fools prank was a new chicken wing-inspired uniform but … can we make it real? It looks incredible. pic.twitter.com/N3TjzVeWZZ — David Maclean (@GeordieStory) April 1, 2022

The Bills Wire reporters clearly had a ball concocting this April Fools’ joke. In the article shared on Twitter, many of them offered their initial reactions to the city-inspired jerseys.

“Orange is my favorite color,” Bills Insider Chris Brown said. “So, to see it in the jersey, I’m all for this. And nothing says spicy like chicken wing orange.”

Former Bills receiver Steve Tasker said, “I know the red helmet was the fan favorite, but I know Bills Mafia will like these new alternates after seeing them. And who doesn’t love a good chicken wing logo, it’s a win-win.”

Bills WR Stefon Diggs Teased He May Pull an April Fools’ Joke on Twitter

Me wanting to participate in April fools jokes… pic.twitter.com/B1xRicDF76 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) April 1, 2022

Bills No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted on Friday that he wanted to “participate” in April Fools’ jokes, but hopefully, the two-time Pro Bowler will steer clear.

Diggs’ contract with the Bills has become one of the most discussed topics heading into the 2022 NFL season, and if the Maryland alum wants to mess with people about requesting a trade or leaving Buffalo, it will be difficult to find the humor.

Stemming from the five-year, $72 million contract Diggs initially signed with the Vikings in July 2018, he has one of the largest cap hits at $17.917 million in 2022, per Spotrac.com, and in 2023, Diggs will be in the final year of his contract, during which he’s set to earn $18 million. While that’s a lot of money, it’s below what other top receivers are making in the league.

Since the offseason officially started, ex-Chiefs star Tyreek Hill signed a three-year $75 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Diggs will likely be looking for a similar deal.

Urgency over Diggs’ contract first arose after superstar receiver Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders, as there’s fear that the Buffalo receiver, who’s the same age as Hill, will price out of the Bills’ cap the longer they wait.

Based on Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s recent statement, however, it seems it’s no longer if the Bills sign Diggs to an extension, it’s when. “I think the world of Stef, I think what he’s brought our team has been great,” Beane said, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg on March 28. “He’s been great for Josh [Allen]. He’s been great for our offense and his leadership has stepped up and we want to see [Stef] in Buffalo for years to come.”

