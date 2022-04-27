Photo of Bills QB Josh Allen Working Out at Gym Goes Viral

While the Buffalo Bills front office prepares for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, quarterback Josh Allen is getting in workouts with wide receiver Gabriel Davis. A photo of the duo at the gym was shared on social media on Tuesday, April 26, and it seems like Allen hasn’t missed arm day since the season ended.

In the picture, Allen is flexing both arms in front of his chest, while Davis casually poses with his hands on his hips. The size of the 6-foot-5 quarterback’s arms caused the photo to quickly go viral, with fans and analysts retweeting the picture with witty and hilarious comments.

Oh so Josh Allen trying to throw from goaline to goaline I see. pic.twitter.com/eZvuiwwVw0 — Pierre Kingpin (@Pierre_Kingpin) April 26, 2022

“With those guns he could probably throw me from goaline to goaline,” one fan tweeted, ” while another person commented, “He’ll actually be throwing to the tailgaters outside with those arms.”

I'm going to tell my kids that this was Paul Bunyan pic.twitter.com/ILx2pWa8Vm — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) April 27, 2022

Other fans were worried he looked maybe too swole. “Welp, here comes the NFL drug policy team….. Letter from league offices….. incoming,” one fan tweeted, while another man responded with, “jokes on them when he” — attaching a GIF from Talladega Nights, where Will Ferrell’s character says, “When I wake up in the morning I P*** EXCELLENCE!”

Allen’s Focused on Improving His Ball Placement This Offseason

Even though Allen is already considered an elite quarterback, it’s clear the 25-year-old is working to enter the 2022 NFL season in the best shape of his life. As No. 17 prepares to enter his fifth year in the NFL, he’s looking to make some tweaks to improve his game, especially when it comes to ball placement.

“I think, myself especially, making sure I’m on time, making the right reads, and giving our guys good enough balls to get some more [yards after the catch],” Allen said.

“That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn’t very high last year. But again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch.”

Allen Proudly Showed Up to Buffalo’s Voluntary Workouts

Josh Allen: I don't feel like I need to be here, but I absolutely want to be here #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/4U5otntNgY — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 20, 2022

While there’s been a lot of discussion about Allen’s rising level of fame, the franchise doesn’t have to worry about him getting too distracted this offseason. Despite all the outside noise, Allen’s main focus remains on football and his team.

While reporting to the start of the Bills’ voluntary workouts on April 20, “I don’t feel like I need to be here, but I absolutely want to be here,” he said, noting that the camp-like style of training in Buffalo builds strong relationships between players, “which pays dividends” for a team looking to go all the way this season.

“I love hanging out with the guys and developing these types of relationships you don’t get otherwise,” Allen said. “And I think there’s a lot of good in that, especially when it comes to developing a football team.”

