Bills QB Josh Allen Called out in Cryptic Tweet From Tom Brady

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting a cryptic shout-out from Tom Brady, and fans are trying to unravel exactly what it could mean.

Brady took to Twitter on Sunday to share a tweet that mentioned Allen along with a pair of the NFL’s other top quarterbacks. He offered no context about the call-out, leading to some speculation about exactly what Brady is trying to say and why he involved the Bills quarterback.

Brady Makes Waves With Tweet

Brady took to Twitter on April 17 with a simple post — a set of eyeballs and tags for Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes. The post caught some immediate attention, with many Bills offering theories about what it could mean. The eyes emoji have been used cryptically in the past, including players who are preparing to make big announcements.

Some thought the mention had a social meaning.

“A guess…..golf related,” tweeted WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio, the pregame host on the Bills’ official radio broadcast.

Others simply questioned what Brady could mean. He has used his Twitter page in a number of different ways, from posting his retirement and un-retirement announcements to sharing information about his business ventures and promotions.

trying to figure out what Tom Brady is talking about 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ifBva27Dxa — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) April 17, 2022

Allen Had Doubted Brady’s Retirement

Though Allen has a number of friends across the NFL — he just attended the Masters with pal and former AFC East rival Sam Darnold — he doesn’t appear to be in the same social circles as Brady. Still, the two have faced each other five times, with Brady winning all of the matchups, and they have spoken highly of each other.

Allen had Brady on his mind this offseason, and correctly called his decision to end his retirement after just a few weeks and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Speaking to Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today’s Sports Seriously during Super Bowl weekend, Allen said he didn’t quite believe Brady’s recent announcement that he was retiring.

“On the note of Tom (Brady) retiring, I’ll believe it when we see it,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “He is the ultimate competitor and I’m happy he made that decision for himself and for his family, but it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if we see him next year, the year after or the year after that.”

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady also had plenty of praise for Allen after he led the Bills to a near-perfect game against the New England Patriots in the playoffs, scoring touchdowns on all seven drives before a final series of kneel-downs in a 47-17 win. Appearing in the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady said it was an especially big feat given the difficult weather conditions in Buffalo.

“Playing in Buffalo, I know how tough it is to play up there,” Brady said. “Myself, personally, playing up there found success– obviously–but at the same time they were always challenging games and when those guys get going, man, it’s tough. The way that Josh Allen was playing that night… I know I saw that first touchdown pass where he was on the sideline and then after the game he said, ‘I was actually trying to throw that away.’ From a quarterback standpoint when that happens you’re like man, things are going your way that day.”

