Josh Allen Breaks Another Bills Single Season Passing Record

No Buffalo Bills quarterback has had a season like Josh Allen is having in 2020.

On Sunday, Allen surpassed Drew Bledsoe’s single-season passing yards record of 4,359 yards, which he set in 2002. Allen topped Bledsoe’s mark with 224 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 56-26 in their regular season finale.

Throughout this season, Allen has been breaking Bills single-season records left and right. He passed Jim Kelly’s total touchdowns and passing touchdowns records earlier this year and he also broke Bledsoe’s completions record of 375 last week against the New England Patriots.

Josh Allen Is Putting Together An NFL MVP Type Season

While he may not end up winning the award, Allen has been putting himself in the NFL MVP conversation all season long. After playing in just the first half on Sunday, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 4,500 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes, and five rushing touchdowns in a single season. He finished the regular season with 4,544 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and eight rushing touchdowns.

First player in @NFL history with at least 4,500 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in a single season. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/La2Qb9KYkU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2021

The former Wyoming signal-caller hit wide receiver, Isaiah McKenzie, with two touchdown passes in the first half for seven and 14 yards and he also welcomed back wide receiver John Brown before the end of the first half with a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Buffalo Bills Welcome Back John Brown

Brown hadn’t stepped onto the field for Buffalo since their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but when he did on Friday, it was like he never left.

In his first game back from knee/ankle injury, Brown made four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown as the Bills dominated the Dolphins. Two of those catches came on that last drive before halftime as Allen hit Brown with a strike on the left sideline to stop the clock after a 27-yard gain.

Two plays later, Brown beat Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones down the right sideline for a 32-yard touchdown. It was Brown’s first since Week 2, which also came against Miami.

As the Bills enter the postseason, Brown will be crucial as wide receiver Cole Beasley returns from a knee injury. It gives Josh Allen another veteran offensive target as the Bills look to take another offensive step forward.

Isaiah McKenzie Had a Day Against the Miami Dolphins

In a game where the Bills played without both Beasley and wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts, McKenzie filled the void of both.

The former Georgia receiver caught six total passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. McKenzie has filled the void in the return game as he took a punt back 84 yards for a touchdown to put the Bills up 21-3 midway through the second quarter.

Today belongs to Isaiah McKenzie. 🔥 📺 #MIAvsBUF on CBS pic.twitter.com/dZov52m8FI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2021

McKenzie’s punt return touchdown was Buffalo’s first since 2014 when Marcus Thigpen brought back a punt against the Green Bay Packers. He was also the sixth Bill in team history to score on offense and a return. He joined Max Anderson, OJ Simpson, Greg Jones, Robb Riddick, and CJ Spiller.

If Beasley’s injury forces him to miss Buffalo’s first-round playoff game, McKenzie’s presence will be huge for the Bills as he’s a quick receiver that could play out of the slot.

