Josh Allen’s Ex-Girlfriend Attends Bills Teammate’s Wedding

While the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his longtime love Brittany Williams have broken up, the close friendships she’s formed with other players’ wives and girlfriends over the past six years remain intact.

When Bills cornerback Taron Johnson married Meg DiMarco on June 10 in Malibu, Williams was not only in attendance but served as a bridesmaid for the nuptials. A few weeks earlier, she traveled to Miami for DiMarco’s bachelorette party.

Several current and former Bills players shared photos from the SoCal wedding on their Instagram Stories, which showed the guest list included Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush, Micah and Amanda Hyde, Isaiah and Maya Hodgins, Dean and Marlan Marlowe, Ed Oliver, Dane Jackson, Tre’Davious White’s longtime partner, Ikea Perrier, Jerry Hughes’ wife Meghan, and Matt Barkley’s wife, Brittany.

It’s not clear if Allen was in attendance as Johnson and DiMarco tied the knot. The nickel corner, who signed a three-year, $24 million extension with Buffalo in 2021, was drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, the same year Allen was selected as the No. 7 overall pick.

The Johnsons appeared to go all out for the gorgeous outdoor reception, which featured a twinkle-light tent, long tables adorned with white flowers, and a white dance floor. Dinner included wild arugula salad, pan-roasted chicken breast, smashed fingerling potatoes, and sautéed vegetables, based on a menu photo shared on Alisha Smith’s Instagram Stories, wife of former Bills tight end Lee Smith.

Josh Allen Is Dating Actress Hailee Steinfeld

hailee steinfeld and josh allen last night pic.twitter.com/zirAal0LOC — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 28, 2023



While Allen unfollowed Williams on Instagram and several deleted photos of the couple from his Instagram page in early May, the Madden ’24 cover star appeared to confirm breakup rumors by stepping out with actress Hailee Steinfeld over Memorial Day weekend.

The 27-year-old quarterback and the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” star were first photographed together on a date at ABC Kitchen in Manhattan on May 25. Allen and Steinfeld were spotted out on a double date a few days later, looking cozy at Sushi by Bou in New York City. Sources told The New York Post they were “making out at dinner.”

hailee steinfeld with josh allen, greer and friends pic.twitter.com/nodDsWjVxE — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 29, 2023

US magazine reported on June 7 that Allen and Steinfeld “have been together for about a month and it’s going really great.” Steinfeld, 26, and Allen “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.” However, the “Pitch Perfect” star is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” since it’s soon after he and Williams split.

However, the Oscar-nominated actress is “excited” to see where things go with Allen, sources told US. “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in.”

Josh Allen & Brittany Williams Were Last Seen Together in March

Allen and Williams, who’ve known each other since they were children, were last seen together in March when they took a group vacation to Mexico. The other couples on the trip included Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and fiancée Summer Juraszek, Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and fiancée Ozzy Ozkan, along with Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy.

While neither Allen nor Williams has publicly commented on their breakup, they both appear ready to move on. On May 6, a friend of Williams, Karlee Zacky, shared a photo of the two women at Churchill Downs on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll.”

Hmm some of Britt’s friends throwing shade on our beloved Josh Allen. I don’t give a f*** #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fIyaK1tMVl — Linds$$$ – #stay humble #stay hungry (@duerinll) May 7, 2023

In April, Williams celebrated her birthday with two close girlfriends who gifted her a cake with “#MHWN” written in icing on top, a hashtag which is linked to the podcast entitled, “My Husband Would Never.”