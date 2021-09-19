Bills Go Nuts to Protect QB Josh Allen from Dolphins CB [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills do not take kindly to personal fouls, and they went nuts after quarterback Josh Allen received a late push on the sidelines by Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.

It wasn’t just the Bills players stepping up to protect their $258 million franchise star, but “Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell was screaming at Byron Jones after that play. Love to see that,” WKBW’s Matthew Bove tweeted.

That was a late push… but I LOVE seeing the sideline go nuts protecting their guy — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) September 19, 2021

Video of the third quarter altercation posted on Twitter showed the Allen was also extremely heated following the late push.

Allen is FIRED up here after Jones gives him an extra shove once he is already out of bounds. #Bills offense did not take kindly to it. pic.twitter.com/um5pAzQuYw — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 19, 2021

Following the personal foul, Allen was sacked by Miami’s Emmanuel Ogbah, forcing the Bills to punt the ball.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Went Out With an Injury in the First Quarter

Tua has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. https://t.co/3qhuhsArWZ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 19, 2021

While Allen was not injured in the late push by Jones, the Dolphins starting quarterback, Tua Tagovaila left the game in the first quarter with a rib injury. During the third quarter, Tagovaila was officially downgraded to out.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett stepped in for the Dolphins, but he wasn’t able to get anything going on offense. They went into the fourth quarter down 28-0.

READ NEXT: Bills Week 2: Dolphins’ Star WR Won’t Play Due to Personal Issues