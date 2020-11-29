Despite Stat Line, Josh Allen Has Historic Day in Bills Win

The Buffalo Bills won ugly on Sunday, with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and Josh Allen had one of the worst games of his season.

But Allen still set a few historic marks in the matchup.

Allen threw for 157 yards, one touchdown, one interception, fumbled a snap, was only sacked twice, and completed 75-percent of his passes. He also rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t his greatest game – there could be an argument for his worst of the season – and it was his third-lowest passing total of the season but Allen still managed to etch his name in the history books of the Bills and the NFL.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, the former Wyoming standout threw the 52nd touchdown pass of his career, which allowed him to surpass Tyrod Taylor’s total of 51 for the sixth-most touchdown passes in Buffalo Bills history.

Jim Kelly (237), Joe Ferguson (181), Ryan Fitzpatrick (80), Jack Kemp (77), and Drew Bledsoe (55), stand ahead of Allen in Bills history.

Allen also recorded his 15th career game with a passing and rushing touchdown, which is the second-most in NFL history by a quarterback in his first three years in the league. Cam Newton is the only quarterback with more games (20).

Josh Allen runs it in for the score, his sixth rushing TD of the season. That marks Allen's 15th career game with a passing and rushing touchdown, the second most by an QB in their first three NFL seasons behind only Cam Newton (20). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 29, 2020

Josh Allen Went Down in Scary Moment

Any time Josh Allen goes down, it’s a scary moment. The Buffalo Bills had one of those moments on Sunday against the Chargers.

Allen went down in the second quarter after Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa tried to bring him down and his ankle got caught awkwardly underneath Bosa.

Ankle injury to Josh Allen looks terrible, but Allen only misses one play. No idea how this didn’t end horribly for the #Bills. Wow. pic.twitter.com/vcILpisFnb — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 29, 2020

The Bills signal-caller did stay down for a few moments but was able to walk off the field under his own power. He stayed out for a play, came back in, and still ran the ball throughout the rest of the game.

Afterward, Allen said that it was something that he wasn’t going to let bother him.

“I just got twisted up a little bit, it happens,” Allen said in his post-game press conference. “It’s not gonna affect me, I’m good.”

The Bills struggled throughout the second half, moving the ball through the air, and only found the end zone on Allen’s rushing touchdown in the third quarter to go up 24-6.

Running Game Steps Up in Victory

While the Bills struggled to get the ball moving through the air on Sunday, they were able to get the running game going.

Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 141 yards on 20 carries and Allen added another 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

It was one of Buffalo’s better games on the ground as they haven’t been able to get the ball moving much this season, but on several occasions, on Sunday it seemed like the Bills were on the brink of breaking a run open.

Moss and Singletary broke off runs of 24 yards or more in key moments of the game and allowed the Bills to offer a balanced attack throughout the game. Being able to do that was big for the Bills as they are continuing to grow as a football team and improve on both sides of the ball.

Even though they excelled on Sunday, McDermott said they still have a long way to go.

“You gotta continue to morph evolve and grow and develop as a football team,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said in his post-game press conference. “There’s still a gap though and we still have a lot to work on.”

The Bills move to 8-3 for the second straight season.

