Bills QB Josh Allen Sends a Strong Message to Colts Defense

After a dominating win against the New Yor Jets in Week 10, the Buffalo Bills are focused on continuing that success when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Orchard Park on Sunday.

While the Bills enter Week 11 as the 6.5-point favorites to win, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t taking any team for granted. The 25-year-old franchise star knows the Colts defense will be looking to rough up his game, which they nearly succeeded in doing during the team’s 27-24 victory in the AFC Wild Card game last season.

Allen knows the Colts defense is an incredibly physical breed of players, especially linebacker Darius Leonard, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound All-Pro beast. Thus far this season, Leonard has caught two interceptions and forced four fumbles.

“Obviously, they’re a very talented group,” Allen said, as reported by Bills Wire. “You look at Darius Leonard, I know he had some sort of record, whether be it six or seven straight games with whether it be an interception, forced fumble, or a fumble recovery – he is all over the field when you watch the tape. He’s a special player.”

My goodness DeForest Buckner 😤😤 (🎥: Colts) pic.twitter.com/kOsyC8xd7R — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2020

“Inside, they’ve got a couple of guys that are very big,” Allen continued. “Just the run game – DeForest Buckner, he’s been a menace all year. Again, we’ve got to put together a pretty good game plan and just go out there and execute the best that we can.”

Buckner, Colts defensive tackle, was listed as having three separate injuries in Wednesday’s injury report (abdomen, throat, back), but he was back at practice on Thursday and is expected to be active for Sunday’s matchup.

Jordan Poyer Says the Bills Matchup Vs. Colts Is Like ‘Going Into a Fight’

Highest graded #Bills this season (min. 25% snaps) 1️⃣ Josh Allen: 84.9

2️⃣ Jordan Poyer: 84.4

3️⃣ Micah Hyde: 83.3

3️⃣ Stefon Diggs: 83.3

5️⃣ Jerry Hughes: 81.1 pic.twitter.com/sigEkxMYmI — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) November 16, 2021

Mirroring the statements of Allen, Bills safety Jordan Power is also preparing for a physical game against the Colts on November 21. Quarterback Carson Wents has been on a roll lately and running back Jonathon Taylor, who seems to be unstoppable this season.

Jonathan Taylor could not be stopped on this TD 😤 10 carries for 93 yards already 🚨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/eD5hD4kelc — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2021

“It’s like going into a fight,” Poyer said. “The fight’s gonna be physical. You gotta be the one to attack and that’s just the way you got to look at it, you got to be the one that sets the tone early. You might get hit but you gotta get back up and continue to throw punches.”

Jordan Poyer says Colts WR Michael Pittman reminds him a bit of himself, but on the offensive side of the ball. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 17, 2021

The idea of going into battle on Sunday only makes Poyer, who’s already recorded four interceptions this season, more excited to play. “It’s just going to be one of those physical games and we understand that going into the game. It’s a good offense and we’re good defense, and it’s gonna be a fun Sunday.”

McDermott Is Not Still Dwelling on the Bills/Colts AFC Wild Card Game Last Season

Last season’s AFC Wild Card could’ve proved to be a huge final-play upset if it wasn’t for Micah Hyde. Late in the fourth quarter, when Colts’ then-quarterback Phillip Rivers threw a Hail Mary pass in hopes of a game-winning catch, but it was thankfully deflected by Hyde.

“What happened in last year’s game will have no effect on this year’s game,” McDermott said, per Bills Wire.

“Last year’s team was last year’s team and this year’s team is this year’s team. And they’re a good football team, well-coached by a guy that a lot of Bills fans respect and adore for what he did here in his time in Buffalo. Frank’s (Reich) a class act in everything he does and I know he’ll have his team prepared.”

