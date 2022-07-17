Bills Fans Can Audition to Star in Commercial With QB Josh Allen

Watching Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen play is a thrilling experience, but now, fans have the chance to not only meet the face of the franchise but to star alongside him in a new commercial.

Frank A. Rossi and Josh Nuncio of Buffalo Film Casting are looking for four people to fill principal roles in a Frito Lay Bleacher Report commercial spot that will shoot on Wednesday, July 20 in Buffalo, New York. The gig is Non-Union, but will pay $1,000 plus 20% for a day of work with Allen, although it’s hard to call a day spent with the superstar “work.”

The casting notice was shared on Rossi’s Facebook page, and they’re looking for people who resemble the following role descriptions to apply:

FOOTBALL COACH: (MALE) All Ethnicities 50s-60s Character type.

FOOTBALL COACH: (MALE or FEMALE) All Ethnicities 30’s-40’s.

WIDE RECEIVER (MALE) 20’S AFRICAN/AMERICAN 6’0 + in shape.

JOSH ALLEN – INSERT DOUBLE (MALE) 6’3″ + athletic

Do you know any Josh Allen lookalikes? If so, here’s their shot to be his insert double for a Frito Lay Bleacher Report commercial. #BillsMafia #Bills pic.twitter.com/ATX01VYuMI — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) July 15, 2022

You're hired! *Please note, you're not really hired. That said, I see it and you should send this in to Rossi. https://t.co/PZAjj7hOk5 — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) July 15, 2022

For anyone looking to submit for an audition, send a headshot and resume as soon as possible to info@buffalofilmcasting.com. Based on the responses on Facebook and Twitter, the applications are already pouring in!

Dawson Knox Said ‘It’s Everyone’s Dream’ To Play With Allen

"There's nothing that guy can't do."@BuffaloBills TE @Dawson_Knox talked to us about what he loves about his QB @JoshAllenQB and expectations in Buffalo this season. ⬇️AUDIO⬇️ | #Bills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6Sy0KlmtTW — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 12, 2022

While it would be a Bills fan’s dream come true to star in a commercial with Allen, Bills tight end Dawson Knox still can’t believe he’s teammates the elite quarterback.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the 25-year-old Ole Miss Alum, who’s played alongside Allen since he was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, considers himself one of the luckiest receivers in the league.

“I mean, it’s every receiver, tight end, running back, it’s everyone’s dream to play with a guy like that,” Knox said. “I mean, he can put the ball 70 yards down the field, or throw off his back foot back across himself, or make plays with his legs and extend plays. There’s nothing that guy can’t do. We’ve seen him stiff arm defensive ends to the ground. He’s jumping over linebackers, and just trucking guys. It’s insane.”

“We’re trying to tell him to slide more often, but with the way he runs the ball, it’s hard to tell him to go down when he can make crazy plays with his feet, too,” Knox continued. “But he’s another guy that everyone loves off the field as well. He’s a perfect leader for us, he’s not necessarily the rah-rah guy in the locker room, but the way he plays and the way he leads by example is second to none.”

Allen was Named the ‘Scariest QB’ in the NFL

No lies were told about Josh Allen #BillsMafia. https://t.co/oNhae23c7b — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 30, 2022

Last season, Allen threw for 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, and with an upgraded offensive line, and new weapons in the receivers room, he’s looking to have another break-out year.

According to Fox Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho, Allen is the No. 1 “Scariest QB” in the NFL, outranking Kansas Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

Allen “is scary because he’s an aggregation of all these dudes on the list,” Acho says. “He can be in that perfect zone coverage, and Josh Allen will have that ball zoom right by you. Or he might tuck and run right that joint. And then worse, [he’s] big enough to truck you if you sleep. At 6-foot-5, 240 [pounds] — If you sit here and try to squat down and make the tackle, you might end up on your back.”

“You’ve seen him hurdle tackle several defenders,” Acho continues, noting how “he can embarrass you with his legs and his arms.”

Josh Allen would like to wish everyone a Happy Leap Day #jumpman pic.twitter.com/rj9rU8NHri — Josh Allen Facts (@joshallen_facts) February 29, 2020

In fact, the word “scary” when describing the Wyoming alum has become a popular term this offseason. Former Bills quarter Ryan Fitzpatrick appeared on Rich Gaenzler’s “Bull in the Basement” podcast on June 2, during which he discussed the mounting fear surrounding Allen.

“He continues to get better and better every year, which is a really scary thought,” Fitzpatrick said.

“I think we can all remember he was a 50 or 52 … 55% passer a couple of years ago and now, he’s just absolutely deadly. The accuracy, the decision-making. … He looks bigger and different from anyone else on the field. Couple that will guys love playing with him and playing for him, that’s a pretty good combination right there.”

Allen finished the 2021 season with a 63.3% completion rate, per Pro Football Reference.

