Josh Allen’s Latest Contract Update Brings Good News for Bills: Report

Josh Allen is headed toward a huge payday, but the Buffalo Bills may end up getting a bit of a break on the deal.

The team has been working with Allen’s camp on a long-term extension and reportedly moving closer to a deal, and an insider now claims that the Pro Bowl quarterback may be willing to give a little back on the deal. The report indicates that Allen wants to make sure that the team can stay competitive over the long term while also ensuring he gets the new contract he’s earned.

Allen Giving Back

Since drafting Allen in 2018, the Bills have been steadily rising in the AFC with two straight playoff appearances and a trip to the AFC Championship game last year. Allen himself took a massive jump between his second and third seasons, racking up 4,544 passing yards with 37 touchdown passes in 2020. He added 421 yards rushing with eight touchdowns, along with a receiving touchdown.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said earlier this year that they wanted to get working on a new contract, but stressed that there was no set timeframe and he expected negotiations to take a while.

“We’ll talk to Josh and his people probably later in the spring after the draft where we can just focus on that,” Beane said on a video conference call. “That’s obviously a big financial commitment that you have to make so that will probably be in May through the summer.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed this week that Allen may be willing to work with the team a little on that new deal. While that may not mean a true hometown discount, Allen is leaning toward a deal that would allow the Bills to still build a strong team around him, Fowler said.

Josh Allen is a laser show 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8CBUmFyiXP — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 22, 2021

“As was told to me, look, he knows he’s going to get paid eventually, the Bills know he’s going to get paid eventually, so neither side is particularly worried about it,” Fowler said on ESPN, via Bleacher Report. “I’m told that Allen loves being in Buffalo enough where he’s willing to structure things, ya know, that helps the team a little bit. Certainly, he’s not going to take a discount by any stretch—he’s a top-five quarterback. But he wants them to stay competitive in future years with him in the fold.”