Josh Allen Defends Treatment of Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld in Viral Video

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen jetted to Paris with his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld during Fashion Week.

On March 4, Steinfeld and Allen were spotted entering Le Bristol Hotel in Paris, France. The 27-year-old Bills star faced backlash on social media for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while getting out of the car.

An author from Kansas City, DeAnn Smith posted on X, “This is how Josh Allen treats his girlfriend in Paris of all places. I wish sports folks would stop trying to figure out why does @stefondiggs want to get away and what could be the issues in Buffalo. Here’s a big clue!”

Several fans compared Allen to Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and how he bolted around paparazzi. One person wrote, “he’s literally hailee’s joe alwyn, I think we all know how it’s gonna end…😬.”

However, Allen took to X to clear the air. The reason he didn’t wait for Steinfeld before jetting off into the hotel is actually hilarious. “My pants ripped at dinner 🙁🤣,” Allen posted. “Didn’t want cheeks out… I love Paris 😁.”

My pants ripped at dinner 🙁🤣

Didn’t want cheeks out…

I love Paris 😁 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 5, 2024

Bills Mafia immediately had Allen’s back. One fan responded to Smith, “You realize that they don’t like attention and Josh is there to support her… They literally could have talked about him quickly going in first. Drawing conclusions from a video like this is absolutely ridiculous.”

@DeAnnSmithkc why don’t you allow comments? Check out this one https://t.co/ISkQNE7shp — JT (@jtbills2001) March 5, 2024

Steinfeld attended the Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show on March 5. Other celebrities in attendance included Sydney Sweeney, Lorde, Nina Dobrev, and more.

Hailee Steinfeld Broke Her Silence on Dating Josh Allen While Attending the Golden Globes

After attending nearly every game, both home and away, Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular-season finale because she was presenting at the Golden Globes, during which she publicly spoke about her relationship with Allen for the first time.

Walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony, the “Spiderman:Across the Spider-Verse” addressed engagement rumors. When asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.”

Another reporter yelled, “Go Bills!” while holding up Diggs’ No. 14 jersey. Steinfeld smiled and gave a thumbs up before yelling back, “Wrong number, though.”

Steinfeld has also made quite an impression on Allen’s teammates. Ahead of the AFC Divisional round, Bills Pro Bowl Dion Dawkins offered Steinfeld credit for Allen’s solid mindset heading into the playoffs.

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen are Spending the Bulk of the Offseason in Southern California



Shortly after Allen and Steinfeld started dating last Spring, the MVP candidate purchased a $7.5 million home in Dana Point, California. Allen’s house is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay, which includes access to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, owned by the Waldorf Astoria. The resort offers an oceanfront golf course, which was likely a huge pull for the avid player.

The new home also makes spending time with Steinfeld in the offseason much easier. Steinfeld resides in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA about 80 miles from Dana Point. The 26-year-old “Love Myself” singer purchased John Fogerty’s former home in Encino for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com.

During an appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast last June, Allen opened up about his offseason routine. “Get away, try not to do as much, still throw a little bit, still work out a little, and just try to maintain weight is really what I’m trying to do,” he said. “I think allowing my body to rest and recover.”

Allen noted that his strength coaches would “hate” to hear this but “the last two offseasons, I haven’t done really anything before OTAs [Organized Team Activities]. And we have baseline tests, and both years I’ve come back and tested way higher than I ever have in my career. So, I’m going to keep doing that.”