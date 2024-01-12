Bills QB Josh Allen’s Playoff Message to Tua Tagovailoa Turns Heads

While it wasn’t pretty, the Buffalo Bills did what they needed to do in their regular-season finale. By defeating the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in Week 18, the Bills nabbed their fourth straight AFC East title and clinched the No. 2 seed.

For Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Co., it was a heartbreaking defeat. With this loss, the Dolphins whiffed on winning the division, a title the franchise hasn’t held in 15 years. Instead of earning home-field advantage, Miami will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round.

After the pivotal game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday Night Football, Bills quarterback Josh Allen went to shake Tagovailoa’s hand. “Always love competing against you brotha,” Tagovailoa said. Instead of simply replying, “Good game,” the Bills star sent his division rival a strong message.

“We’ll see you guys again huh? We’ll see you in a couple of weeks.”

Josh Allen to Tua Tagovailoa postgame: “We’ll see you guys again huh? We’ll see you in a couple weeks.” pic.twitter.com/4O3jtF8DWd — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) January 10, 2024

Allen’s comment immediately caused a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter. Most Dolphins fans loved the interaction. One man posted, “This is why I’ll never hate Josh Allen,” while another person wrote, “Josh Allen, all class.”

Chiefs Kingdom, however, didn’t appreciate the comment. Suggesting the Bills will face the Dolphins in a few weeks means Allen expects Miami to defeat the Chiefs.

Josh Allen to Tua after the game Sunday night- "I'll see you in couple weeks" pic.twitter.com/95uGo414or — Ryan (@Rut23KC) January 10, 2024

One man posted, “Musta meant at the Pro Bowl or something.” Another Chiefs fan suggested, “Yeah, They will be in Cancun together.”

Josh Allen’s Stats Against the Miami Dolphins are Impressive

One Dolphins fan commented, “Of course, he wants to see us again in a couple of weeks he’s like 150-1 against us 😂.” And truthfully, Allen does have Miami on lock.

The Wyoming alum is 11-2 against the Dolphins in his career, including the playoffs. The Buffalo News reported, “He now has thrown multiple touchdowns in 13 straight games against the Dolphins, the longest streak against a single opponent in NFL history.”

The 27-year-old quarterback only padded his stats against the Dolphins in Week 18. Allen finished on Sunday night completing 30-of-38 passes for 359 yards, his sixth straight game against Miami with over 300 yards.

So, Allen probably wouldn’t mind facing the Dolphins should they both advance this weekend. However, if both the Chiefs and Bills win out this weekend, Kansas City will travel to Orchard Park in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17 at Arrowhead in Week 14. Facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Highmark Stadium would give the Bills a chance to finally avenge the “13 seconds” disaster two years ago.

Josh Allen & the Bills are Focused on Defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pete Prisco thinks Bills are prime for a big playoff run and it starts this Sunday against the Steelers on CBS! pic.twitter.com/482Eml8DQa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2024



While Allen is thrilled with how the Bills bounced back this season, winning the division isn’t the big prize he’s looking for. Immediately after defeating Miami, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs whispered to Allen, “Four more,” and Allen was on the same page.

Speaking to reporters on January 10, however, Allen expressed how grateful he was for the team to be in this position. “There’s a lot of teams that aren’t in the playoffs, a lot of guys that aren’t practicing today, so this is a very inspired group right now,” Allen said. “We just love that we’re able to come in here and do what we love to do.”

As for their five-game win streak, “You want to peak at the right time,” Allen said. “I think this football team, we still got our best ball to play, but we’re trending in the right direction. We’re very fortunate to be playing another game.”

Next up, the Bills will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Bills have the benefit of playing at home in Orchard Park, where they are 4-1 in playoff games since 2020.