Bills QB Josh Allen Uses Sponsorship Deal to Troll Patriots [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills once again stomped all over the New England Patriots, defeating their AFC East rivals 24-10 on Thursday Night Football in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Adding insult to injury, Amazon Prime played Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s Gillette commercial during one of the breaks.

New England has been synonymous with the Gillette brand since the razor company bought the naming rights to their stadium in 2002, and seeing Allen’s ad air while the Bills defeated the Patriots in their home was a bit too much for many of their fans. One man tweeted, “@Patriots why is Josh Allen doing a Gillette commercial that’s being played on Thursday night football against Josh Allen. Get a new sponsor,” while a woman asked, “um @Gillette, you own the stadium the Patriots play in…tell me WHY josh allen is in a commercial for you?”

Bills Mafia found the whole situation hilarious, of course. One woman tweeted, “My favorite part of the game so far…that is taking place at GILLETTE stadium… Josh’s Gillette commercial. #BillsMafia.”

After the Bills sealed the win, Allen appeared on the primetime broadcast for his postgame interview, during which former Buffalo quarterback turned Thursday Night Football host Ryan Fitzpatrick happily baited the $258 million superstar into discussing his sponsorship deal by asking about his facial hair.

“I love your playoff beard. It’s early” Fitzpatrick said.

“Yeah, well we’re in Gillette Stadium. I’m a Gillette guy, so maybe I gotta clean it up a little bit,” Allen replied, which caused the entire panel to react audibly.

“We’re in Gillette Stadium. I’m a Gillette guy. I think people understand Gillettes a great sponsor to have but I know where this stadiums at, who plays here, the fans here.” Josh Allen admits Gillette sponsorship is partly a troll job of the Patriots 😂 pic.twitter.com/gbVMEJ5KYX — Dan Moriarty (@moriartysports) December 2, 2022

“I think people understand that, I kinda took that Gillette, you know it’s a great sponsor to have, but I know where this stadiums at, right? I know who plays here. The fans here. Means a lot, means a lot.”

Allen is not the only non-Patriots athlete to star in a Gillette commercial as last year’s ad featured New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

Allen was Happy With How the Bills’ Offense Shaked Things Up vs. New England

Allen finished against the Patriots on Thursday night by completing 22-of-33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. While fans have become accustomed to the dual-threat quarterback putting the game into his own hands, Allen only rushed the ball eight times for 20 yards, allowing the team’s running backs to take the lead on offense.

Devin Singletary rushed the ball 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown while James Cook had one of his best games of the season. The rookie recorded 14 carries for 64 yards, while also tallying six receptions on six targets for 41 yards.

“I thought (offensive coordinated Ken) Dorsey did a good job of mixing those (run calls) in,” Allen said after the game.

“I thought ‘Motor’ (Singletary) and James (Cook) ran the ball extremely hard and we were skipping some third downs, which is always a plus. And then when we did have third downs, we were putting our noses down and going and getting it being really physical, playing some physical football. So again, the more that we can get those guys going, it’s just going to open up so many different things for us.”

Stefon Diggs Says the Bills are ‘Back to Being Us’

While Allen hasn’t missed one game since he suffered an elbow sprain in Week 9, his accuracy and decision-making appeared to be hindered by the injury, and the Bills lost two straight games to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. However, the Wyoming alum appears to be back on track, both mentally and physically.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who finished on Thursday night with seven receptions for 92 yards, was thrilled to see Josh Allen get back to being Josh Allen, and having fun out on the field.

“It’s playing one play at a time and really getting back to being us,” Diggs said after the game. “You see Josh out there flying, flying around, running around, making plays, and getting back to having fun and so that’s something I anticipate we just trying to keep it going.”

Diggs has been Allen’s rock throughout his mid-season slump and when asked whether he noticed a difference in his QB1 now that he’s getting healthier, the two-time Pro Bowler couldn’t give a simple yes or no answer.

“I mean, I wouldn’t know ’cause he doesn’t really show it. He’s not really the quarterback that’s out there like… dragging a**,” Diggs said with a laugh. “He’s out there giving it everything he’s got and guys gravitate to him… When he’s banged up he’s still a good a** football player. And that’s when you really gotta love him up, you know what I’m saying? Cause things won’t go right all the time. When he gets back to feeling himself, you see the plays he made today like when he was scrambling and throwing guys off and finding guys. So, him playing with that confidence and getting back to having fun spills on all of us a little bit.”