Bills QB Josh Allen Posts Loving Birthday Tribute to GF on Instagram

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become one of the most popular stars in the NFL, but he remains absolutely devoted to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. The two have known each other since they were kids growing up in northern California.

Williams turned 26 on Monday, April 25, and while the couple celebrated all weekend in New York City, staying at the Plaza Hotel and dining out at Carbone, one of the hottest Italian restaurants in Manhattan, Allen also posted a special birthday tribute to his love on Instagram.

Allen, 25, shared a photo of the couple standing in the opulent lobby of The Plaza, wearing matching Buffalo blue, natch. He captioned the post, “Blessed to celebrate another year of your life ❤️ I love you so much 😘.”

In response, Williams wrote, “I love you babe 💙💙💙.”

Williams filled her Instagram stories with birthday tributes she received on the social media app, many of them from fellow wives and girlfriends of the Bills’ roster. Tre’Davious White’s girlfriend, Ikea Perrier, former backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s wife, Hillary, Tanner Gentry’s wife, Kayla, and many more.

Despite His Growing Fame, Allen Showed Up to Buffalo’s Voluntary Workouts

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

While there’s been a lot of discussion about Allen’s rising level of fame following his stellar performance in what was arguably the most exciting playoff game in NFL history against the Kansas City Chiefs back in January, the franchise is not worried about Allen getting too distracted this offseason.

Cementing his celebrity status, Allen was asked to compete in “The Match,” a golf tournament where Patrick Mahomes will be his partner, and the duo will play against legendary superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Roders on June 1.

Josh Allen: I don't feel like I need to be here, but I absolutely want to be here #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/4U5otntNgY — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 20, 2022

Despite all the outside noise, Allen’s main focus remains on football and his team. While reporting to the start of the Bills’ voluntary workouts on April 20, “I don’t feel like I need to be here, but I absolutely want to be here,” he said, noting that the camp-like style of training in Buffalo builds strong relationships between players, “which pays dividends” for a team looking to go all the way this season.

“I love hanging out with the guys and developing these types of relationships you don’t get otherwise,” Allen said. “And I think there’s a lot of good in that, especially when it comes to developing a football team.”

Allen’s Focused on Improving His Ball Placement This Offseason

Even though Allen is already considered an elite quarterback, as No. 17 prepares to enter his fifth year in the NFL, he’s looking to make some tweaks to improve his game, especially when it comes to ball placement.

“I think, myself especially, making sure I’m on time, making the right reads, and giving our guys good enough balls to get some more [yards after the catch],” Allen said.

“That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn’t very high last year. But again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch.”

