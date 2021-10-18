Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Parties in Nashville for MNF

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams joined him in Nashville to help cheer the team on.

Williams has known Allen since they were children growing up in Firebaugh, California, but the two didn’t start dating until they were both in college — long before Buffalo signed the franchise superstar to a $258 million extension this past summer.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Allen’s girlfriend is a staple at Highmark Stadium when the Bills play at home, always wearing customized red and blue gear or a No. 17 jersey. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she’d travel down south to help turn the city into “NashBILL” for her man’s primetime matchup.

A few hours before kickoff on October 18, Williams saddled up with friends for drinks at The Twelve Thirty Club. In one of the photos she reposted onto her Instagram stories, Erin Kelly Bean, daughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, wrote “we may have started tailgating last night” to which Williams responded, “this is not a lie.”

Williams and her friends are far from the only Bills fans in Nashville. Videos shared on Twitter show that an impressively large contingency of Buffalo fans traveled to Nissan Stadium for Monday night’s game.

Numerous Other Bills’ WAGS Joined Williams in Nashville to Tailgate

While Williams doesn’t travel to every away game, the Pilates instructor is clearly having the best time tailgating in Nashville along with numerous other wives and girlfriends of Buffalo’s roster.

Williams shared numerous Instagram videos and pictures from a rooftop bar in Music City, U.S.A., where she partied along with Taron Johnson’s girlfriend, Meg DiMarco, Jerry Hughes’ wife Meghan Hughes, Allen’s former backup quarterback Matt Barkley’s wife, Brittany Langdon, and Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley.

The Fresno State alum regularly joins her fellow Buffalo ladies for game day. During the 2021 season opener, she watched the Bills play with running back Zack Moss’s girlfriend Jess Santos, and rookie Greg Rousseau’s girlfriend, Nina Sharpton.

Allen Is Dominant in Primetime Matchups

Josh Allen with his 3rd TD through the air 💪 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ECt6dvTZDm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 11, 2021

While Tennessee has one of the best running backs in the entire league, Derrick Henry, Buffalo has Allen, who statistically shines in primetime games.

Allen has won five of the Bills’ last six primetime games, throwing for 16 touchdowns with a passing rating of 106.2, as reported by Bills Wire.

“I know Josh is a tireless worker, he works to improve and obviously he’s improved every year that he’s been here and that’s what you hope for any player,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “But he’s a special kind of guy when you talk about commitment and dedication to a craft, leadership with your teammates, and laying it on the line.”

READ NEXT: Bills QB Josh Allen Puts NFL Defenses on Notice About Dawson Knox