Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams Is Biggest Bills Fan

Josh Allen is the perfect fit to be the Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback, and his girlfriend Brittany Williams is frequently decked out in the team’s iconic blue and red. Williams has been cheering on the Bills during their deep playoff run as the team looks to make the Super Bowl for the first time in more than two decades.

After the Bills’ win over the Colts in the Wild Card round, Williams posted a photo from Bills Stadium of herself decked out in what looked to be a custom Buffalo jacket with Allen’s signature No. 17. Williams kept the message simple and direct as the Bills had bigger goals than just one playoff win.

“Thank you, next…. 💙😂,” Williams said on Instagram.

Here is a look at Williams’ epic Bills jacket that looks to have brought the team a bit of good luck.

Allen & Williams Were College Sweethearts But Went to Different Schools

Allen and Williams were college sweethearts but their relationship was a bit unorthodox since they went to different schools. Williams was a cheerleader at Fresno State, the school Allen would have preferred to attend. Unfortunately, Fresno State did not recruit Allen, but the quarterback used it as motivation as he went on to have a standout college career at Wyoming.

“I used that nonbelief as fuel to my fire,” Allen told the Denver Post in 2017. “If you didn’t want to believe in me, that’s OK, because I’ll make a believer out of you. It’s not been my mission, but it’s been kind of an icing on the cake to this whole thing. Obviously, I didn’t get looked at and didn’t get recruited by Fresno State or any other school in the nation, to be honest. It has always been my goal to go into every game and show you why you should have recruited me, why you should have offered me.”

Not only are Williams and Allen college sweethearts, but the two grew up together in California. Williams described Allen as her “8 year old crush” during a 2018 Instagram post celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“My 8 year old crush became my boyfriend a few years later 😏🖤 i love you! #1yeardown #bae,” Williams noted.

Allen on Potentially Playing in the Super Bowl: ‘We’re a Long Away From That Point’

Like any NFL quarterback, Allen would love to play in the Super Bowl, but he cautioned his team from thinking about anything other than the Chiefs. Prior to the AFC Championship, Allen noted that the team is a “long away from that point.”

“We’re a long way away from that point,” Allen explained, per BuffaloBills.com. “I hate thinking about stuff like that. Our goal is Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. We know it’s going to be loud, we know it’s going to be a dogfight. It’s a really good team we’re playing, and we’ve got to go and try to get a W.”

