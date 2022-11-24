Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Sends Personal Message to Bills QB on Thanksgiving

When the Buffalo Bills (7-3) take on the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thanksgiving Day, quarterback Josh Allen‘s No. 1 fan, Brittany Williams, will be at Ford Field to cheer him on. While his longtime girlfriend doesn’t travel for every away game, she made it to Detroit for the Bills’ primetime Week 12 matchup.

Williams, who’s been dating Allen since college, sent the MVP candidate an incredibly sweet tribute on her Instagram Stories prior to kickoff. She shared photos of the couple from their first Thanksgiving Day game in 2019, during which the Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and from last year when Buffalo beat the New Orleans Saints.

On Thursday, November 24, Williams wrote a personal note to the superstar quarterback. She posted a video of her visiting Allen on the sidelines and wrote, “2022,” with a hands-heart emoji and turkey, “Thankful for you @joshallenqb.”

Williams opened up about her relationship with Allen just before the 2022 NFL season started, addressing the question of when they’ll get married.

“What me and Josh always say: ‘What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained.’ Like we understand what we have,” Williams said during an appearance on Kelly Stafford’s podcast. “Everyone around us are going to say this, say that. When you’re married, when’s the baby coming. When have your baby, when’s the next baby coming. So we just always say that. We have a great thing going.

“Quarterbacks are so focused and so different in the sense of the way they think. That comes first in their mind and I totally understand that. Apart from it, I feel like they have a timeline in their head. Like this has to happen before this, or whatever it is. So, you can try to make that happen… But really, I am so happy that we’ve been able to grow, like from moving in together four years ago, we’ve just grown so much. I can only imagine how much more we will continue to grow.”

Allen Gave an Update on His Arm Injury Ahead of Week 12

Very encouraging sign for #Billsmafia today. Josh Allen was not wearing any sleeve or brace on his right elbow. He also threw passes during the media-available portion of practice for the first time since injuring his elbow 🎥 pic.twitter.com/aSfWY5by1E — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 22, 2022

While Bills Mafia is always incredibly thankful for Allen, the fact that the quarterback’s arm injury has not halted him from leading this team season has been a huge relief. After suffering a sprained elbow in Week 9 against the Jets, he’s yet to miss a start.

This past week, Allen showed up to practice for the first time without a brace on his throwing arm. WGR 550‘s Sal Capaccio tweeted on Tuesday, November 22, “Very encouraging sign for #Billsmafia today. Josh Allen was not wearing any sleeve or brace on his right elbow. He also threw passes during the media-available portion of practice for the first time since injuring his elbow 🎥.”

While it’s great to see Allen throwing in any capacity during the media portion of practice and doing so without any protective gear on his arm, the Wyoming alum revealed that this doesn’t mean that he’s 100% — in fact, that’s far from the case.

“Still working through it,” Allen said after practice on Tuesday, per Rochester First. “I just trust in what our strength staff is saying. Bit of a walkthrough today so obviously no chance of contact or anything like that. Just trying to get comfortable without throwing it. Who knows game time if I’m wearing one or not. We’ll take it day by day.”

The Bills Are Major Favorites to Beat the Lions on Thanksgiving

The Bills are considered 10-point favorites to beat the Lions on Thanksgiving, and with the team announcing last-minute that Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White would be active on Thursday, those odds likely ticked up even more.

Allen is 2-0 on Thanksgiving Day games, per One Bills Live host Chris Brown. Over those two games, he completed 80.8% of his passes, scored six total touchdowns, and earned an overall passer rating of 122.