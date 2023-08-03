Bills QB Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had an exciting offseason. Not only did earn the coveted Madden ’24 cover, but Allen found romance with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The couple was first spotted hanging out together in May and enjoyed a intimate getaway in Mexico before the start of training camp.

While the 27-year-old has dodged questions about dating the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” star thus far, he broke his silence on the new relationship during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.” One of the co-hosts purposefully says “Steinfeld” instead of “Seinfeld” while referring to the ’90 sitcom, which kickstarts the conversation of the quarterback seeing headlines about him “making out with your girlfriend.”

hailee steinfeld with josh allen, greer and friends pic.twitter.com/nodDsWjVxE — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 29, 2023

The co-hosts refer to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen doesn’t correct them. However, he is bewildered by the amount of interest in his relationship. Even Allen’s teammate, Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse, has joked about the headlines regarding the quarterback’s love life on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That new haircut gave him superpowers https://t.co/HGEoH2btNb — Mitch Morse (@mithenmor60) July 7, 2023

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Allen responds. As for the viral photos of the couple’s vacation in Cabo, he takes issue. “They were on a boat,” Allen says of the paparazzi. “I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling of like insecurity. No privacy. It was just like, ‘What is wrong with you?'”

On a positive note, one of the hosts suggests, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” and Allen agrees. “That’s true,” he responds.

Josh Allen Bought a Vacation House About an Hour Away from Hailee Steinfeld’s Home

Last month, Allen spent $7.2 million to purchase a 2,808-square-foot home in Dana Point, California, an ocean town about 60 miles south of Los Angeles.

Allen’s new home is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay, which includes access to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, owned by the Waldorf Astoria. The resort offers an oceanfront golf course. Playing golf has become the quarterback’s favorite sport outside of football.

The single-story, four-bedroom house, which sits on a quarter-acre lot, also makes visiting his new girlfriend a little easier. Steinfeld resides in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA about 80 miles from Dana Point. The 26-year-old “Love Myself” singer purchased John Fogerty’s former home in Encino for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com. The 9,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a massive backyard with a built-in pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen.

hailee steinfeld you’re so GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/lGuoYyd5BW — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) July 27, 2023

US magazine reported in June that things between Allen and Steinfeld are “going really great.” The couple “laugh[s] a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.” The “Pitch Perfect” star is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” since it’s soon after he and Brittany Williams split in mid-April.

However, the Oscar-nominated actress is “excited” to see where things go with Allen, sources told US. “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in.” With SAG-AFTRA and WGA still on strike, perhaps Steinfeld may be able to visit Allen in Buffalo during the preseason. The Bills are set to host the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

Josh Allen Remains Focused on Being ‘The Best Quarterback’

Josh Allen today:

Working on pass block sets

Quarterback stuff

One hand catches like it's nothing Really, a man of many talents#Bills pic.twitter.com/6VITjKy806 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 3, 2023



While things appear to be going well between Allen and Steinfeld, a source told People magazine in June, “He’s going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they’re not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes.”

Thursday, August 3 marked the seventh day of practice at St. John Fisher University, during which Allen spoke to reporters about possibly starring in Season 2 of the Netflix series, “Quarterback,” but the Wyoming alum was uneasy about the decision.

While the former MVP-candidate would likely want to avoid any extra cameras following his relationship with Steinfeld, as a bulk of the series focuses on the quarterbacks’ private lives, Allen is weary of the added exposure from a football aspect. Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Allen is focused on finally bringing Buffalo their first-ever Super Bowl championship.

“I talked to Pat (Mahomes) a little bit about it. I think it’s a really cool concept… To have that documented, especially if you can win and win at a high level and continue to be a successful quarterback in this league, is super special,” he said.

“But at the same time, I don’t want any outside distractions for myself and this team. I’m not saying it would be. I’m a little undecided on whether I’d want to do it or not. I kinda go back and forth in my mind but right now I’m focused on trying to be the best quarterback for this team.”