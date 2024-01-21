Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Earns Praise From Bills Teammate

While it will take a full team effort for the Buffalo Bills to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round, the team needs quarterback Josh Allen to be at his best.

Allen’s performance is wildly unpredictable, but he was on fire against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. He completed 70% of his passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, along with eight carries for 74 yards and a score. He earned a 121.9 quarterback rating.

Speaking to reporters on January 18, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was asked if he noticed something different about Allen that day. Dawkins, who’s been Allen’s teammate since the Bills drafted the quarterback in 2018, took a beat. “Yeah,” he said with a smile.

“Josh is different (in his mind),” Dawkins explained. “Mentally, he’s there. And whatever it is off the field, I think it’s helping him tremendously.” While the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t mention Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld by name, he credited the actress for keeping Allen grounded.

“Whatever that energy source is that he has off the football field now, it has his best foot forward. Josh comes in the building every day just with a different energy about himself… Josh is in a better step when he leaves his house. Whether it’s talking to his parents, or talking to his girl… it’s putting him in a better spirit. I love it and it’s flowing over to game days.”

Last year, Dawkins noticed there were times when Allen was “a little off,” but not this season. “Josh is in a good spirit when he leaves whatever he’s leaving… Whatever beautiful energy is sitting in with him, it’s working.”

Hailee Steinfeld Has Spent the Bulk of the Season By Josh Allen’s Side in Buffalo

hailee steinfeld supporting buffalo bills in new york pic.twitter.com/r4PFgAh5I7 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 11, 2023



Allen and Steinfeld have kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May. While she avoids the jumbotron, the Oscar-nominated actress has attended nearly every Bills game this season, both home and away. S

Amid the longest strike ever for film and television actors, she spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. Ahead of the Bills’ Week 4 matchup, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some Bills gear. Shortly after, the couple made their first public appearance together at the Buffalo Sabres home opener at KeyBank Stadium on October 12.

Last month, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party. While Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular-season finale because she was presenting at the Golden Globes, she was back in Buffalo for the Wild Card round.

Walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Steinfeld successfully sidestepped addressing engagement rumors. When asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.”

Fans are Hoping to See Hailee Steinfeld & Taylor Swift Reunite at the Chiefs-Bills Showdown

The Bills 20-17 win over the Chiefs in Week 14 was one of the rare games Steinfeld missed. While fans were hoping to see Steinfeld reunite with Taylor Swift, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, she had a screening in Manhattan.

Steinfeld appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood ” music video in 2014. “I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone,” Steinfeld reminisced to People of the experience back in May.

“It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women… To be a part of Taylor’s world and her vision was an honor, truly. I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it.”

Back in 2016, Steinfeld told Seventeen magazine of her friendship with Swift, “I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do! She’s amazing though.”

While the two women likely won’t share the same suite at Highmark Stadium, as Swift will be cheering alongside the opposing team, perhaps they can catch up after the game. The Chiefs-Bills showdown kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, January 21.