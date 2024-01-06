Hailee Steinfeld Not Attending Josh Allen’s Bills-Dolphins Game: Here’s Why

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) can clinch the AFC East for the fourth straight year and punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Miami Dolphins (11-5).

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 7, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, will not be there to cheer him on. Steinfeld has attended nearly every game this season, but she will miss this crucial divisional showdown. Why? Well, Steinfeld has a very good reason.

The Oscar-nominated actress is presenting at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The awards ceremony takes place at the Beverly Hilton at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air live on CBS. The Bills-Dolphins matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET in Miami, giving the famous couple rival primetime TV slots.

Steinfeld, who was announced as a presenter on January 4, shared the news on her Instagram Stories. “See you Sunday,” she wrote.

Other presenters include Amanda Seyfried, Will Ferrell, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Florence Pugh, and more. Steinfeld’s Marvel movie, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” is up for two awards: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Animated Motion Picture.

Steinfeld likely won’t be the only famous NFL player’s girlfriend at the ceremony. Taylor Swift, who’s dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is rumored to attend. The singer’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is also nominated for the show’s Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award.

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Support for Josh Allen & the Bills When She Can’t Attend Games

hailee steinfeld supporting buffalo bills in new york pic.twitter.com/r4PFgAh5I7 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 11, 2023



While Steinfeld avoids being featured on the jumbotron, she’s supported the Bills at both home and away games. When the “Love Myself” singer can’t watch Allen’s play in person, she shows support for the franchise.

While Buffalo defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on December 10, Steinfeld proudly sported a Bills hat in New York City. Perhaps, Steinfeld will give a subtle nod to Allen when she walks the red carpet on Sunday.

Steinfeld has spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. The couple made their first public appearance together while attending the Buffalo Sabres home opener back in October. Last month, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party.

Allen and Steinfeld have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they were first linked together in May. However, the “Love Myself” singer is slowly becoming more open with her appearance around Buffalo. Ahead of the Bills’ Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins, she posed for photos while the quarterback’s mom, LaVonne Allen, while picking up some Bills gear.

Steinfeld was at Highmark Stadium during the Bills’ 27-20 win over the Patriots on New Year’s Eve. She took photos with Paige Buechele, wife of third-string quarterback, Shane Buechele, and Summer Juraszek, backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s fiancée.

Josh Allen & the Bills Offense are Looking to Bounce Back Against the Dolphins

With a victory over the Dolphins, the Bills can nab the No. 2 seed in the AFC. If the Bills lose, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens, and the Jaguars beat the Titans, Buffalo misses the playoffs entirely.

There’s a lot at stake in Week 18, and Allen is looking to step things up on offense. Against the Patriots, the MVP candidate completed 15-of-30 passes for 169 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. However, he did score two rushing touchdowns.

“I was just off,” Allen told reporters after the game. “Trying to find rhythm early. Just couldn’t seem to find one. Felt like we got to a little bit of a groove in the third and fourth quarter. Got to start better than that.”

Allen is ready to put it all on the line to get a win over the Dolphins, even if they nab a playoff spot before kickoff. If both the Jaguars and Steelers lose, Buffalo can clinch the No. 6 seed even if they lose to Miami. If just one of those teams loses, the Bills can earn the No. 7 seed with a loss to the Dolphins.

“We don’t want to rely on nobody else,” Allen said during a presser earlier this week. “In our minds, it’s a must-win game. We’ve got to go get this done, and there’s a hungry team, a team that’s played very well throughout the season standing in front of us so we’ve got to do whatever we can.”