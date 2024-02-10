Josh Allen Drops 2-Word Hint on Attending Oscars With Hailee Steinfeld

While the Buffalo Bills are not competing in the Super Bowl, quarterback Josh Allen is making the rounds in Las Vegas. In several interviews, Allen’s made it crystal clear that he’d rather be playing in the big game than talking about it.

Speaking to Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” live show on February 9, Allen discussed his friendship with F1 race care driver Daniel Ricciardo, who’s also in Las Vegas. “That’s my guy, I love Danny,” Allen said.

Last month, Allen arrived at Highmark Stadium wearing the Sherpa Jacket from Ricciardo’s clothing line, Enchanté. Within minutes, the $215 fleece sold out. Adams expertly used this information to get details about his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld.

Steinfeld’s movie, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” is up for Best Animated Feature Film at the 96th annual Academy Awards next month. “Are you going to wear Enchanté to the Oscars next month?” Adams asks.

“I may,” Allen responds.

Enchanté does not make suits or ties, so Allen will likely need to shop elsewhere for his Oscars outfit. Fans were hoping to see the Bills star and his girlfriend make their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors on February 8. However, Allen ultimately decided to skip the ceremony last minute. He joined the Barstool Sports crew for a night of trivia instead.

While Allen’s response was vague, it seems he plans to join Steinfeld at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.

Hailee Steinfeld Has Spent the Bulk of the Season By Josh Allen’s Side in Buffalo



Allen and Steinfeld have kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May. While she avoids the jumbotron, the Oscar-nominated actress attended nearly every Bills game this past season, both home and away.

Amid the longest strike ever for film and television actors, she spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. Ahead of the Bills’ Week 4 matchup, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some Bills gear. During the Bills-Jaguars game in London, the “Pitch Perfect” star sat next to Ricciardo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Shortly after, Allen and Steinfeld made their first public appearance together at the Buffalo Sabres home opener in October.

In December, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party. While Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular-season finale because she was presenting at the Golden Globes, she was back in Buffalo for the Wild Card round.

Walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Steinfeld successfully sidestepped addressing engagement rumors. When asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.”

Josh Allen Is Spending the Offseason In Souther California, Near Hailee Steinfeld

Allen told Adams that he drove to Las Vegas from Los Angeles, which made the host ask why he was in LA. “I live there!” Allen answered. Last offseason, Allen purchased a $7.2 million home in Dana Point, an ocean town about 60 miles south of Los Angeles.

Steinfeld resides in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA about 80 miles from Dana Point. She purchased John Fogerty’s former home for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com.

As for his offseason plan, Allen, who purchased a hot tub for his new house said, “The first month or so, is usually decompress. Let the body heal up. Second part is, okay, let’s get back into shape a bit.” He’s also excited to play a lot of golf.

When he returns to Buffalo to train, the mission to finally reach the Super Bowl starts anew. “We gotta figure out a way to get over that hump,” Allen said. “It’s not easy.”