Bills QB Josh Allen Joins Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld in Paris

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is spending quality time with his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld during the offseason. While the couple has been spotted several times in Southern California, Allen and Steinfeld took a trip across the pond.

On March 4, the Oscar-nominated actress and Allen were spotted entering Le Bristol Hotel in Paris, France. The following day, Steinfeld attended the Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show. Other celebrities in attendance included Sydney Sweeney, Lorde, Nina Dobrev, and more.

📲 | Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen in Paris. (via starsshootinparis on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/I65N0JV9Py — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) March 5, 2024

After nearly 10 months of dating, Allen and Steinfeld continue to keep a low profile. They have a “serious relationship,” a source told People on February 21.

“They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended,” the source noted. “Things have been going really well. They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that.

“Hailee’s in a great place and would love to settle down if it’s with the right guy.

While in Paris, Allen and Steinfeld may catch up with his teammate, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s also in town for Fashion Week. On March 3, Diggs attended Balenciaga’s runway show. The four-time Pro Bowler posted photos on Instagram from the event and wrote, “Only heaven knows.”

Fans Hope Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Make Their Red Carpet Debut at The Oscars



The “Pitch Perfect” star spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo cheering on the Bills. While she avoids the jumbotron, Steinfeld attended nearly every Bills game this past season, both home and away.

While Steinfeld’s movie, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” went home empty-handed at the Golden Globes in January, it’s up for Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars. The 96th annual Academy Awards takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10, where Allen and Steinfeld could make their red carpet debut.

While appearing on “Up & Adams” on February 9, host Kay Adams asked, “Are you going to wear Enchanté to the Oscars next month?”

“I may,” Allen responded.

Enchanté, a clothing brand founded by Allen’s best friend, F1 race car driver Daniel Ricciardo, does not make suits or ties. So, Allen will likely need to shop elsewhere for his Oscars outfit. During the Bills-Jaguars game in London, Steinfeld sat next to Ricciardo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Josh Allen Says Not Making It To the Super Bowl Still Weighs ‘Heavy on My Shoulders’



While Allen is enjoying his offseason with Steinfeld, resting, he’s still thinking about football. In an interview with Sports Illustrated shared on February 20, Allen spoke about once again getting eliminated from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We keep saying we’re close. We’re right there, you know?” Allen said. “It comes down to making one or two more plays. We need to. It’s heavy on my shoulders. You can sit back here and think of all the plays that could’ve gone the other way, and the what-ifs. That game kinda sucks because you can do that with everybody. I thought we were playing our best ball at the end of the season, we just gotta make one more play.”

The Bills’ journey to the Super Bowl was cut short after losing to the Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Divisional round. When he returns to Buffalo for training camp, the mission to finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy starts anew. Allen told Adams, “We gotta figure out a way to get over that hump. It’s not easy.”