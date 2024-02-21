Fans Think Josh Allen’s Phone Lock Screen Is Hailee Steinfeld’s Photo

The Buffalo Bills‘ front office has a lot of work to do this offseason without over 20 pending free agents hitting the market. However, quarterback Josh Allen is using this time to get some much-needed rest.

Allen is spending the bulk of the offseason in Southern California, conveniently located near girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld. While fans hoped Steinfeld would accompany Allen at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas, the MVP finalist ultimately blew off the ceremony to play trivia with the Barstool Sports team.

“Bussin’ With the Boys” shared a video of the moment Allen joined the crew backstage, where they joked about the Bills star receiving one MVP vote. The 27-year-old was unfazed by Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson winning the honorary award, and casually checks his phone at the end of the video.

A fan account zoomed in to see a close-up of Allen’s lock screen and believes it’s a photo of the quarterback and Steinfeld. While the image appears too blurry to confirm, Allen’s screen saver featuring his girlfriend of eight months isn’t a huge reach.

While Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress continue to keep a low profile, they have a “serious relationship,” a source told People on February 21.

“They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended,” the source noted. “Things have been going really well. They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that.

“Hailee’s in a great place and would love to settle down if it’s with the right guy.”

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Could Make Their Red Carpet Debut at The Oscars



Amid the longest strike in TV and film history, Steinfeld was able to spend the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. While she avoids the jumbotron, the “Pitch Perfect” star attended nearly every Bills game this past season, both home and away.

Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular-season finale because she was presenting at the Golden Globes. While Allen and the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, clinching their fourth straight AFC East title, Steinfeld walked the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Steinfeld’s movie, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” went home empty-handed at the Golden Globes, but it’s up for Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars. The 96th annual Academy Awards takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10, where Allen and Steinfeld could make their red carpet debut.

While appearing on “Up & Adams” on February 9, host Kay Adams asked, “Are you going to wear Enchanté to the Oscars next month?”

“I may,” Allen responded.

Enchanté, a clothing brand founded by Allen’s best friend, F1 race car driver Daniel Ricciardo, does not make suits or ties. So, Allen will likely need to shop elsewhere for his Oscars outfit. During the Bills-Jaguars game in London, the “Pitch Perfect” star sat next to Ricciardo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hailee Steinfeld Broke Her Silence on Dating Josh Allen at the Golden Globes

Walking the red carpet at the 81st annual Golden Globes last month, Steinfeld addressed engagement rumors regarding Allen.

When asked about the huge ring on her finger, “I have a cute little doe happening,” she said, showing off the sparkly bauble. On whether there was a deeper meaning to the ring, which she wore on her right hand, “No particular reason,” she said. “Other than I thought it was real cute.”

When asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.” Steinfeld also checked a reporter yelling, “Go Bills!” while holding up Stefon Diggs’ No. 14 jersey.

“Wrong number, though,” Steinfeld said, clearly wanting to see the No. 17 on his shirt.

“I got that Josh one at home!” USA Today’s Ralphia Aversa replies. “I’m superstitious.” Steinfeld then nods and says, “Okay, good.”