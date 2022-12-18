Bills QB Josh Allen Trolls Dolphins Fans After Wild Win [VIDEO]

In one of the most exciting games of the regular season, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) not only got revenge over their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Saturday Night Football, but they officially clinched their spot in the playoffs.

While Buffalo appeared to lose momentum in the second half, going down eight points with 11:56 left in the fourth quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen led a championship-level drive to put Tyler Bass in position to kick the game-winning field goal as the clock expired.

After the Bills defeated Miami 32-19 amid a heavy snowstorm that started to fall in the fourth quarter, Allen made his way to the NFL Network’s on-field desk to do his postgame interview and yelled at Dolphins fans to “Go home!”

Allen, whose final drive took 5:56 off the clock, was clearly feeling himself after Bass drilled the 25-yard game-winner, as the 26-year-old superstar put on an MVP-level performance against the Dolphins in primetime.

While there were several mistakes on defense that nearly cost the Bills the game, Allen finished the night going 25-40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He added 77 yards on 10 rushing attempts and jumped over a crew of Fins defenders to nab a key two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.

The Wyoming alum made his way into the history books following this Week 15 win. The Bills’ official PR account tweeted, “Allen notched his 171st career touchdown on the Bills last drive, tying him with Dan Marino for the most total touchdowns in a player’s first five seasons.”

Twitter Strongly Reacted to Allen’s Postgame Comment

Josh Allen post-game: Tells Dolphins fans to go home.

Wishes it was colder!

Signs box of Josh’s Jaqs pic.twitter.com/WGVwzcTzd2 — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) December 18, 2022

Bills Mafia absolutely loved seeing Allen get chippy on national TV. One fan tweeted, “Allen yelling go home to the dolphin fans before joining the postgame set is next level s***. I love this man,” while another person wrote, “Allen telling Dolphins fans to go home is better than sex.”

Another Bills Mafia member tweeted, “Inject Josh Allen telling Dolphins fans to go home INTO MY VEINS.” However, not everyone was thrilled with Allen’s postgame comment.

One Kansas City fan took this as a moment to boost quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He tweeted, “Allen yelling at Dolphins fans to go home in his post game interview, my QB has too much class #ChiefsKingdom,” while Fins fans obviously didn’t appreciate the comment either.

One woman tweeted, “That jerk Josh Allen telling Dolphins fans to go home. Dirtbag. Must be nice winning games with refs’ help,” while another Miami fan wrote, “Well I thought that Josh Allen had class… On TV saying go home?! Didn’t Tua console you in Miami when you cried on his shoulder?!”

Another person tweeted, “I like @JoshAllenQB. I think he is one of the most supremely talented QB’s in @NFL history. But I just cannot imagine having the nerve to tell @MiamiDolphins fans to ‘go home’ after needing a walk-off field goal to beat a team from South Beach on your turf in those conditions.”

Allen Also Trolled Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel After the Game

How do you handle this? It's cold out here! Josh Allen: "This is nothing, I wish it was colder. I wish it was colder."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wQhVmZrN08 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 18, 2022

Earlier this week, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel described dealing with inclement weather as merely a mind-over-matter issue, and proudly rocked a t-shirt that read, “I wish it were colder,” at practice on Wednesday. The temperatures fell to the low 20s by kickoff, so McDaniel got got his wish and then some.

As the snow continued to pour down on Highmark Stadium after the Bills clinched the win, “This is nothing, I wish it was colder. I wish it was colder,” Allen said.

Tight end Quinton Morris, who scored his first touchdown of the season against the Dolphins, called out McDaniel on Twitter hours before the game even started.

#Bills TE Quinton Morris seems to have taken notice of the Dolphins HC… pic.twitter.com/c7HLcYRWwC — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 17, 2022

Morris shared a photo on his Instagram stories of the snowstorm and wrote, ‘Wish it was colder’ bet.”