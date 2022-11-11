Insider Shares Grim Update on Bills QB Josh Allen Against Vikings

The Buffalo Bills have been coy about quarterback Josh Allen’s status for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, but one insider believes the decision about whether he will play has already been made.

Allen was injured during the team’s final drive against the New York Jets in last week’s 20-17 loss on November 6, taking a hit to the elbow on a strip sack. Though Allen finished out the drive and uncorked a deep pass to receiver Gabe Davis that fell incomplete, his status for Sunday’s game against the Vikings has been in doubt this week.

Allen Likely Out Against Vikings, Insider Says

Though the Bills quarterback was officially listed as questionable on the team’s November 11 injury report, injury expert Will Carroll believes Allen will not see the field on Sunday. He noted that a source within the team said the Bills plan to keep Allen out against the Vikings, and potentially a bit longer as they allow his injured elbow to heal.

More from @injuryexpert on what Josh Allen is facing with his elbow injury. While it is considered week to week, the Bills certainly do not want to risk a potential run this season. "I think it's going to be a couple weeks.."#BillsMafia #JoshAllen #NFLRumors #NFLInjuries pic.twitter.com/MKukBtg7lE — TheLines (@TheLinesUS) November 11, 2022

Other insiders joined in predicting that Allen would not be able to play on Sunday. ESPN insider Field Yates noted that Allen missing practice for three consecutive days points to a start for backup Case Keenum and a week of rest and healing for Allen.

Three straight days of no practice for Josh Allen. It sure seems like Case Keenum will start for the Bills against the Vikings on Sunday. https://t.co/OuLjvoPEqo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 11, 2022

The Bills have been careful not to tip their hand about Allen’s status, with head coach Sean McDermott saying only that the team is continuing to monitor his progress and calling the injury “hour-by-hour” rather than the more official designation of day-to-day.

“As he goes through these different tests, medically, making sure that he’s able to check the boxes in a progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com.

Bills Preparing for Possibility Allen Can’t Play

McDermott said the Bills are considering a number of factors for Allen’s availability, including the potential for poor weather on Sunday. He noted that Keenum has been ready to jump in if needed.

“I think the other thing you have to layer in now is potential for weather come game day,” McDermott said. “And here we go with that in terms of that could be the case for the rest of the season. So we do the best we can. At the end of the day, Josh needs to be Josh, if he’s able to play. And if Case (Keenum) plays, then Case needs to be Case and run the offense.”

The Bills have made considerable investments in the backup quarterback position in each of the last two seasons, signing Mitch Trubisky in 2021 and Keenum this year. Keenum has a solid resume as an NFL starter, leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship game in 2018.

Speaking to reporters on November 9, Keenum downplayed the idea of playing a “revenge” game against his former team.

Case Keenum best impression of Josh Allen… Spin out of tackle, fake pump, scramble, then leap. pic.twitter.com/AsG6DgNllL — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) November 10, 2022

“I’ve played a lot of my former teams before. That’s what happens when you have a lot of former teams,” Keenum said via Audacy.com. “[Practice] is (this week) is going the same, just got a few more reps today.”