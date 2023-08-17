Bills QB Josh Allen’s 5-Word Response on Dating Hailee Steinfeld

Nearly four months have passed since Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was first romantically linked to actress Hailee Steinfeld, and while things between the famous couple are going strong, so is the public’s interest in their relationship.

While Allen and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, regularly posted photos together on social media during their nearly six-year relationship, the 27-year-old superstar’s romance with Steinfeld, 26, is still new, and he’s doing his best to keep this part of his life private.

In an interview with the Associated Press published on Thursday, August 17, the Madden 24 cover star continued to play coy when asked about Steinfeld, but didn’t deny the two were friendly with a cheeky, five-word response.

“I can’t go to dinner?” Allen quipped.

While the couple enjoyed a getaway to Cabo before training camp, Steinfeld, who has 21.1 million followers on Instagram, was also spotted visiting Allen in Buffalo earlier this week.

hailee steinfeld with josh allen, greer and friends pic.twitter.com/nodDsWjVxE — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 29, 2023

Allen, who’s ranked as the current No. 8 best player in the NFL on Warren Sharp’s Top 100 List, and whose face is plastered on a box of Josh’s Jaq’s cereal, said he struggles with the entrails of fame. “The whole focus on the private life is so weird. I play football. I’m a football player. That’s not what I do. It’s who I am.”

“I’m from a small town,” the Firebaugh, California native explained. “It’s just not how I operate. It’s not how I was born and raised. I just kind of want to be in my own world when I can be because every time I step outside, it’s putting on the face and the mask and, you know what I’m saying. So I’m just trying to save that for myself. There’s some instances where it feels nice when I can do that.”

Josh Allen Agreed There Could Be Worse Headlines Than ‘Makes Out With Girlfriend’

Allen first broke his silence on dating the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” actress during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.” The co-hosts referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen didn’t correct them. However, the Bills star took issue with invasion of privacy he experienced while they were on vacation in Mexico.

“They were on a boat,” Allen said of the paparazzi. “I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling of like insecurity. No privacy. It was just like, ‘What is wrong with you?'” On a positive note, one of the hosts suggested, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” and Allen agreed. “That’s true,” he responded.

An insider told Life & Style on Thursday that the paparazzi’s attention does provide added stress on the couple’s relationship.

“Hailee’s accustomed to getting photographed wherever she goes, but it really upsets Josh. And that upsets her,” the source told the outlet. “Anytime people recognize them and want to take pictures, he gets tense and it spoils the mood. It’s not like they’re fighting over it, but it puts pressure on things. She really likes him, but if he can’t get used to the attention, it’s not going to last.”

Josh Allen Remains Focused on Being ‘The Best Quarterback’

Josh Allen today:

Working on pass block sets

Quarterback stuff

One hand catches like it's nothing Really, a man of many talents#Bills pic.twitter.com/6VITjKy806 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 3, 2023

Allen wanting to keep his private life private could be one of the reasons he’s weary about joining Season 2 of the Netflix show “Quarterback,” as a bulk of the series focuses on the players’ personal lives at home, but the former MVP-candidate expressed being hesitant from a football aspect.

Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Allen is focused on finally bringing Buffalo their first-ever Super Bowl championship. “I talked to Pat (Mahomes) a little bit about it. I think it’s a really cool concept,” Allen told reporters on August 3.

“But at the same time, I don’t want any outside distractions for myself and this team. I’m not saying it would be. I’m a little undecided on whether I’d want to do it or not. I kinda go back and forth in my mind but right now I’m focused on trying to be the best quarterback for this team.”