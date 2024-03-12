Bills Tackle Drops Update on Josh Allen & Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld continue to keep a low profile after nearly 10 months of dating.

However, Bills tackle Dion Dawkins opened up about Allen’s relationship with Oscar-nominated actress during a guest appearance on “Up & Adams.” While defending Allen’s new style choices on Tuesday, March 12, Dawkins gushed over the couple’s relationship.

“You know your quarterback, man,” Dawkins said. “And I know Josh, and I know Josh is not a product of his environment, but, you know, Josh is in love.

“Josh is in love,” Dawkins reiterated. “So, if his girl is shopping and she’s like, ‘Joshee, try these on!’ Josh is going to say, ‘All right. I’ll try these on!'”

The show’s host, Kay Adams, brought up how Allen ripped his pants in Paris while attending Fashion Week with Steinfeld. Fellow guest, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, blamed the incident on Allen not working out in the offseason, which Dawkins denied.

“I think it’s more so, Josh is in a new realm of clothing, “Dawkins said. “I think he has this new girl, and his new girl is opening his horizons to a new type of clothing that he’s not used to.” The Bills veteran said Allen moved on from stretchy, comfortable clothing to “stitched up” duds, and the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback may “pop through that.”

Adams agrees that Allen’s fashion game has stepped up since he started dating Steinfeld. While speaking to Allen ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, “I said, ‘You look amazing,’ and [Allen] said, ‘You think I dress myself? Wink, wink.’

“Dion’s on top of it,” Adams concluded.

Dion Dawkins Praised Hailee Steinfeld’s Effect on Bills QB Josh Allen During the Playoffs

This wasn’t the first time Dawkins dropped insight into Steinfeld and Allen’s relationship. While Allen’s performance on the field was wildly unpredictable all season, he was on fire against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. He completed 70% of his passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, along with eight carries for 74 yards and a score. He earned a 121.9 quarterback rating.

After the win, Dawkins was asked if he noticed something different about Allen that day. Speaking to reporters on January 18, Dawkins took a beat. “Yeah,” he said with a smile.

“Josh is different (in his mind),” Dawkins explained. “Mentally, he’s there. And whatever it is off the field, I think it’s helping him tremendously.” While the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t mention Steinfeld by name, he credited the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star for keeping Allen grounded.

“Whatever that energy source is that he has off the football field now, it has his best foot forward. Josh comes in the building every day just with a different energy about himself… Josh is in a better step when he leaves his house. Whether it’s talking to his parents, or talking to his girl… it’s putting him in a better spirit. I love it and it’s flowing over to game days.”

Last year, Dawkins noticed there were times when Allen was “a little off,” but not this season. “Josh is in a good spirit when he leaves whatever he’s leaving… Whatever beautiful energy is sitting in with him, it’s working.”

The Bills Re-Signed Dion Dawkins to a Major Extension & Restructured Josh Allen’s Contract



The Bills cut six veteran players before the start of free agency, so when Dawkins teased goodbye Bills Mafia, fans and analysts believed him. However, Allen’s blindside protector was merely pulling a prank.

“I’m an entertainer, I’m gonna entertain,” Dawkins told reporters of his fake-out. “I was missing the Mafia, simple as that. I was missing the Bills Mafia and had to figure out which way I could do to get a little bit of something back and forth.”

While Dawkins still has one year left on the four-year $58.3 million contract, the Bills signed him to a three-year, $60.5 million extension.

In order to clear more cap room, the Bills also restructured Allen’s $258 million contract. Buffalo converted much of his 2024 compensation into a signing bonus, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The move created $16.7 million in 2024 cap space. Instead of $47.05 million cap hit, Allen’s updated 2024 cap charge is now $30.356 million.