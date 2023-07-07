Photos of Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s Mexico Vacation Go Viral

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is definitely enjoying his break this offseason, as the Madden cover star is using his free time to get closer with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May after being spotted together on several occasions in New York City and things appear to be going strong. Allen and the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star have taken their romance to Mexico, photos of which quickly went viral on Twitter on Friday, July 7.

Pictures show the 27-year-old quarterback and the 26-year-old “Love Myself” singer making out in a pool in Los Cabos, per the New York Post, while taking selfies with a GoPro camera. Photos also show the couple kissing while dining al fresco on the beach.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen in mexico pic.twitter.com/MFCqWLzc77 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) July 7, 2023

US magazine reported on June 7 that Allen and Steinfeld “have been together for about a month and it’s going really great.” Steinfeld and Allen “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.” The “Pitch Perfect” star is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” since it’s soon after he and Brittany Williams split.

However, the Oscar-nominated actress is “excited” to see where things go with Allen, sources told US. “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in.”

According to DeuxMoi, a popular celebrity gossip account, Allen and Steinfeld have also been spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles and Buffalo.

Josh Allen was Asked About Dating Hailee Steinfeld in a Recent Interview

During an appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, which was recorded on June 21 but premiered on July 3, Allen was asked about adjusting to life in spotlight, as the Wyoming alum is a legit celebrity at this point, and his recent dates with a certain Hollywood star.

Allen, however, is staying mum on the topic. “No comment,” he answered with a smile.

Fans will have keep an eye out to see if Steinfeld is at the Meadowlands to cheer Allen on when the Bills take on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

Josh Allen & Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Williams Were Last Seen Together in March

Allen and Williams, who’ve known each other since they were children, and dated for over seven years, were last seen together in March when they took a group vacation to Mexico. The other couples on the trip included Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and fiancée Summer Juraszek, Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and fiancée Ozzy Ozkan, along with Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy.

While neither Allen nor Williams has publicly commented on their breakup, they’ve both moved on. On May 6, a friend of Williams, Karlee Zacky, shared a photo of the two women at Churchill Downs on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll.”

In April, Williams celebrated her birthday with two close girlfriends who gifted her a cake with “#MHWN” written in icing on top, a hashtag that is linked to the podcast entitled, “My Husband Would Never.”

Allen’s ex-girlfriend remains close with Bills players’ wives and girlfriends. In June, Williams served as a bridesmaid at Allen’s teammate Taron Johnson’s wedding to Meg DiMarco.