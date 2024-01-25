Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s Moms Connect Amid Bills Playoff Loss

Before the Buffalo Bills took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, fans wanted to know if Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, would be in attendance.

While Steinfeld avoids the jumbotron, the Oscar-nominated actress has attended nearly every Bills game this season. A few hours before kickoff at Highmark Stadium on January 21, Lindsey Vega, who founded the store, Leveled Up Buffalo, revealed on her Instagram Stories that Steinfeld’s parents, Cheri and Peter, were shopping for Bills gear.

This is the same store Steinfeld went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, ahead of Week 4. Steinfeld and her parents were not shown on the CBS broadcast during the Bills’ 27-24 loss to the Chiefs, nor was Allen’s family. However, fans of the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star noticed that LaVonne started following Cheri on Instagram.

DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip site, reported that Steinfeld watched the Chiefs-Bills playoff showdown with her parents, Allen’s family, Paige Buechele, wife of third-string quarterback, Shane Buechele, and Summer Juraszek, backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s fiancée.

This wouldn’t be the first Bills game Steinfeld’s parents attended this season. Steinfeld was at SoFi Stadium with her family during the Bills’ 24-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Josh Allen’s girlfriend previously shared a suite with Summer and Paige at Highmark Stadium during the Bills’ 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on New Year’s Eve.

Hailee Steinfeld Broke Her Silence on Dating Josh Allen While Attending the Golden Globes

hailee steinfeld talking about the engagement rumors with josh allen pic.twitter.com/Zu2nQ30WlY — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) January 8, 2024



Allen and Steinfeld first started dating in May, but keep a very low profile. More recently, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen in December, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party.

Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular-season finale because she was presenting at the Golden Globes, during which she publicly addressed her relationship with Allen for the first time. Walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Steinfeld successfully sidestepped addressing engagement rumors. When asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.”

Another reporter yelled, “Go Bills!” while holding up Stefon Diggs’ No. 14 jersey. Steinfeld smiled and gave a thumbs up before yelling back, “Wrong number, though.”

Steinfeld has also made quite an impression on Allen’s teammates. Ahead of the AFC Divisional round, Bills Pro Bowl Dion Dawkins offered Steinfeld credit for Allen’s solid mindset heading into the playoffs.

Bills QB Josh Allen Is Confident Buffalo Can Make Another Run Next Season

Allen did his best to propel Buffalo to victory against the Chiefs. He completed 26-of-39 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, along with 12 carries for 72 yards and two rushing scores. Speaking to reporters on January 22, Allen didn’t hide how much the defeat stung.

“When you do feel this way, it makes winning all that much more special,” Allen said. “And this isn’t something that we’re going to run from. It’s not something we’re going to hide from. We got to take it on the chin and continue to learn and get better, and I know that’s not what people want to hear. They want to see results. We want to see results. Just like you guys, we want to win, and that’s the fact.”

The Bills are approximately $43 million over the cap for next season. They also have 21 players set to become free agents in March. However, Allen is confident the franchise will figure out a way to come back stronger next year. He does not believe the Bills’ Super Bowl window has closed.

“At the end of the season, there’s one happy team,” Allen said. “We’re gonna keep fighting and keep working as hard as we can until we are that one team. So, long road ahead, long offseason. Got to continue to keep putting in the work, getting better in the offseason, getting together with guys, and figuring out what we can do to get over this hump.”