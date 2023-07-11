Bills QB Josh Allen Drops $7.2 Million on New Home in Southern California

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is making the most of his offseason. Not only did the 27-year-old superstar go on a romantic getaway with actress Hailee Steinfeld in Mexico, but he also closed on a new permanent vacation home.

According to The Orange County Registrar, Allen spent $7.2 million to purchase a 2,808-square-foot home in Dana Point, California. The asking price was initially $7.5 million, so the former MVP candidate managed to get a 4% discount.

Allen’s new home is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay, which includes access to a private club at Monarch Beach Resort and Club, which is owned by the Waldorf Astoria. The resort offers an ocean-front golf course, which was likely a huge draw for Allen. Playing golf has become the quarterback’s favorite sport outside of football.

The single-story house, built in 1962, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and sits on a quarter-acre lot. The family room features floor-to-ceiling glass windows which open to the backyard, which features an above-ground hot tub. Photos of the house are featured on Zillow.

Allen signed a monster six-year, $258 million contract extension with the Bills in 2021, so while he’ll spend a few months of the year in SoCal, the former MVP candidate will remain in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

Josh Allen’s New Home Is Located About an Hour From Hailee Steinfeld’s Mansion

While Allen’s relationship with Steinfeld is relatively new, the couple was first spotted hanging out together in May, his new house makes visiting the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” star during the offseason break a little easier.

Dana Point is located about an hour south of Los Angeles, where Steinfeld resides. The 26-year-old “Love Myself” singer purchased John Fogarty’s former home in Encino for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com. The 9,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a massive backyard with a built-in pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen.

Last month, US magazine reported that things between Allen and Steinfeld are “going really great.” The new couple “laugh[s] a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.” The “Pitch Perfect” star is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” since it’s soon after he and Brittany Williams split.

However, the Oscar-nominated actress is “excited” to see where things go with Allen, sources told US. “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in.”

Josh Allen Says Taking It Easy in the Offseason Is Key for His Success

Offseason Josh Allen says chillin helps him during the #Bills season: pic.twitter.com/0v21jViqOb — Nick (@Nick_Wojton) July 6, 2023



During an appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, which was recorded on June 21 but premiered on July 3, Allen said his offseason routine mainly consists of taking it easy.

“Get away, try not to do as much, still throw a little bit, still work out a little, and just try to maintain weight is really what I’m trying to do.” said of his summer game plan, “but enjoy and relax sometimes, I think allowing my body to rest and recover.”

Allen notes that his strength coaches will “hate” to hear this but “the last two offseasons, I haven’t done really anything before OTAs. And we have baseline tests, and both years I’ve come back and tested way higher than I ever have in my career. So, I’m going to keep doing that.”

Oh so this is the type of shape Josh Allen's in… Hailee i'm still available you know, just holla me 😏 pic.twitter.com/CXijZyXasy — Daniel ♡ (@TheHaileeWay) July 7, 2023

The Bills star caught some heat on Twitter for his summer body after vacation photos of his trips with Steinfeld went viral, but Allen says getting a little thick during the offseason was on purpose. “You hear it all the time. You can’t pull fat,” Allen said. “So, staying a little bit chunky and getting back into shape is a good process for me. I don’t know if it’s great for everybody, [but] you gotta have some cushion! Especially in Buffalo. It keeps you warm.”