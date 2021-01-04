Josh Allen Is ‘Disappointed’ After Bills Fall Short of NFL Record

The Buffalo Bills have been breaking franchise records all season long and they have also come close to breaking a few league records as well.

Even with all the success that the team has had this season, quarterback Josh Allen was a little disappointed that the Bills weren’t able to set one record that they came so close to breaking.

“There was one record that I valued more than any other that we didn’t get to accomplish and that was touchdowns to different players,” Allen said during a post-game video conference call. “We have 13 now, but I wish we would’ve gotten one more, that would’ve been really cool to have because that just shows that guys are capable of coming here and scoring touchdowns and it doesn’t matter who. It could be a right tackle, a left tackle, it could be a tight end, running back, or any receiver we put out there. So, that one is really cool, knowing that we are getting everyone involved.”

When Allen hit wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who is now with the New Orleans Saints, with a 22-yard touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos three weeks ago, the Bills tied the NFL record for most players to catch a touchdown pass in a single-season. Kumerow was the 13th Bill to catch a touchdown pass this season.

As the Bills approached the final two weeks of the regular season, Allen was running out of touchdown targets to find that 14th player. Buffalo only had four players who caught a pass this season but didn’t catch a touchdown pass. Two of those players, defensive back Siran Neal and running back Antonio Williams, only caught one pass this season. Williams played in his first game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Running back Devin Singletary and wide receiver Andre Roberts were the other two full-time offensive players who didn’t catch a touchdown pass this season. Of the 13 players who caught touchdowns this season for the Bills, three of them, Allen, Kumerow, and running back TJ Yeldon, only caught one pass all year. Allen’s touchdown came on a pass from wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Outside of Allen throwing for 37 touchdowns this season, the Bills also had three other players, quarterback Matt Barkley along with McKenzie, and wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Stefon Diggs Finishes Season as League Leader in Receptions and Yards

While Allen has been spreading the ball around at will this season, he’s also had a favorite target in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who finished the NFL regular season as the league leader in both yards (1,535) and receptions (127). He also scored eight touchdowns this season in what turned out to be a career year for the 27-year-old.

He set career-highs in receptions, yards, and targets (166) and was also one touchdown short of tying his career-high for touchdown catches. By the end of the season, the Bills offense among the best in the league.

After the games on Sunday, the Bills averaged the second-most yards per game (396.4) behind only the Kansas City Chiefs, averaged the third-most passing yards (288.8), and the second-most points per game (31.3) behind Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Diggs and Allen have been at the forefront of that success, alongside the play calling and game planning of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll Is A Head Coaching Candidate

With all the offensive success that the Bills have been this season, there’s no mystery why Daboll is one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the NFL.

He’s groomed Allen into an NFL MVP candidate over the past three years and has turned the Bills into one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Rather than rely on the run as they have in past seasons, the Bills have turned into a pass-happy offense that has scored 38.1 points per game since their bye week in Week 11.

After the news of New York Jets coach Adam Gase being fired on Sunday, Daboll was already listed as a possible candidate for the coaching vacancy by The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator The Bills are one of the league’s better teams this year, and Daboll is a big reason why. What he’s done with Josh Allen is remarkable. Many viewed him as the draft’s biggest project back in 2018 and someone who might never be an accurate passer. Entering Week 17, Allen had completed 69.1 percent of his passes this year and had 34 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate.

Before Daboll considers his future though, the Bills have a pretty difficult task at hand as they look to win Buffalo’s first Super Bowl in franchise history.

