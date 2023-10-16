Josh Allen Issues Warning to Bills Offense After Struggles Against NYG

After sputtering through three quarters against the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills did just enough on offense in the fourth quarter to come out with a victory.

Though the Bills escaped the October 15 game with a win, quarterback Josh Allen knows they’ll have to be better going forward.

“We’re a much better team than what we showed,” Allen told reporters after the game.

The Bills quarterback issued a warning to the team’s offense following the 14-9 victory, which came down to a defensive stop from the 1-yard line with no time remaining to secure the victory. Allen and the Bills had a difficult time against an unexpectedly aggressive Giants defense before scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to escape with a win after cornerback Taron Johnson’s pass breakup at the goal line.

Josh Allen Calls Out Offense

Buffalo came into the Sunday night game with one of the league’s top offenses. They averaged 31.8 points per game, second only to the supercharged Miami Dolphins with their 37.2 points per game. The Bills were averaging 390 total yards per game, with Allen averaging 274.2 passing yards per game.

The Bills were 15-point favorites and expected to roll over an injured Giants defense, but instead found one of their biggest tests in years. The Bills were shut out for three quarters, the first time that has happened since Allen’s rookie season in 2018.

Allen and the offense settled as the game went on, going on a 17-play drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harty on the first play of the fourth quarter. After the Giants kicked a field goal to retake the lead at 9-7, Allen led the Bills on a 12-play touchdown drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Quintin Morris — his first target of the season.

First target of the season

First catch of the season

First TD of the season Quintin Morris waited for his moment and took advantage. 🔥 @QuintinMorris_ 📺: #NYGvsBUF on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/7gJiGANIor pic.twitter.com/ChabrQ11E5 — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2023

After the game, Allen made it clear that the team would need to show improvement on offense, especially at the start of games. He warned the offense that they would need to work on their issues and improve.

“I don’t want to make mountains out of molehills here,” Allen said. “We’ve been an extremely efficient offense, we’ve scored a lot of points but in the last two games we haven’t gotten off to a hot start. We’ve got to figure out why that is and how to get ourselves out of a funk early on and into a good rhythm early on. We’ll take it one game at a time, one week at a time and try to get better throughout the week.”

This was the second straight game that saw the Bills struggling to move the ball. The Bills were nearly shut out in the first half of their Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, scoring just before halftime though eventually losing 25-20.

Josh Allen Confident Bills Will Rebound

Though the offense has now struggled for two straight games, Allen expressed confidence that they could iron out the issues and said they would address the situation in practice this week.

“We’ll watch the film, we’ll get better from it,” Allen said.

The Bills travel to New England to take on the 1-5 Patriots next week.