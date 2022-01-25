Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals Top Pick for New Offensive Coordinator

While the wounds are still fresh from the Buffalo Bills‘ heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the franchise needs to deal with the fact that this team will likely look drastically different next season.

Joe Schoen, one of Buffalo’s longtime top executives, has already accepted a new job as the New York Giants general manager, while both offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are two of the most sought-after candidates to fill vacant head coaching positions elsewhere.

For quarterback Josh Allen, the prospect of Daboll moving on to another team will be a huge blow. While rumored reports hint that Schoen will likely poach Daboll to be the Giants’ next head coach, if it was up to Allen, he would stay put in Buffalo.

Allen said during end-of-season press conference on Monday, “I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job. I’m praying they don’t because I want him back here. But I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

As for possibly finding Daboll’s replacement, “Every quarterback would love to be a part of the process,” Allen said. “There’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for.” He also noted, “Again, it’s not my job. It’s not my decision to make.”

While Allen doesn’t have the power to hire new coaches, he’s earned the right to at least make a suggestion, and it seems crystal clear his top pick would be Buffalo’s current passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

Ken Dorsey Is a Former QB for the San Francisco 49ers & Cleveland Browns

Bills new QB Coach Ken Dorsey (age 37) is the winningest (38-2) quarterback in University of Miami Hurricanes' history which includes a National Championship in 2001🏆https://t.co/QO6pZjJnMn — Bills QB Watch (@BillsQBwatch) February 2, 2019

It’s easy to understand why Allen feels a strong connection with Dorsey, as he’s a former professional quarterback himself. Dorsey, who was drafted out of Miami by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, played with San Francisco through 2005. In 2006, he was signed by the Browns, where played through 2008.

Prior to joining the Bills’ staff in 2019, Dorsey spent five years as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach (2013-2017), which happens to coincide with the height of Cam Newton’s career in Carolina.

While Daboll is largely credited for Allen’s exponential growth over the past few years, Dorsey was a key aide in that journey. As stated in Dorsey’s staff bio, “During his first season working with Allen, Allen tallied the biggest improvement in QB rating (+17.4) of anyone in the NFL in 2019.”

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson tweeted on January 22, “Buffalo Bills passing game coordinator-quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey flies a bit under the radar, but has been instrumental in development of Josh Allen and, previously, with Cam Newton. League source: ‘Ken should get a lot of credit for his work with Josh, an elite quarterback.'”

Daboll & Allen’s Close Relationship Has Been Well Documented Over the Past Few Years

While it’s wonderful to hear that Allen’s No.1 choice to replace Daboll is already in the building, the franchise’s $258 million star may have some pull to keep his beloved offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Over the past few years, Allen has formed an incredibly close relationship with Daboll. Football aside, Allen found comfot in Daboll’s embrace following the death of his grandmother last season. And when Daboll lost both his grandparents within three weeks of each other earleir this season, Allen was his shoulder to cry one.

But business is business in the NFL. Daboll, who won the AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year last season, and was named in December by Bleacher Report‘s Maurice Moton as the No. 3 most-sought-after “Top Head Coaching Candidates” in 2022.

