Josh Allen Leads Bills Past Patriots With Another Historic Performance

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are continuing to play at a high level and their dominating 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night was just another perfect example of what they can do this season.

Allen threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns as the Bills offense produced 474 total yards and their third-highest scoring total of the season. With a little help from wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Monday, who caught 9 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns, Allen turned in another historic night as he continued to rewrite the Buffalo Bills’ single-season passing records.

On Monday night, Allen set new Bills records for most completions (378) and passing touchdowns (34) in a season. Allen topped Drew Bledsoe’s previous completion record of 375 and Jim Kelly’s passing touchdowns record of 33.

Allen had 30 passing touchdowns and 4,000 passing yards heading into Monday’s night matchup. He’s just 39 yards short of surpassing Bledsoe’s passing yards record of 4,359, which he set in 2002.

For the second straight week, Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense looked almost unstoppable. They only punted twice all night long and their second punt came with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the second-stringers in the game. The Bills scored on their first four drives of the game and their first scoreless drive didn’t come until the 8:20 market of the third quarter.

After their blowout victory over the Patriots, Allen currently has the third-most passing yards (4,320) in the NFL, and the fifth-most passing touchdowns (34) in the league. He’s setting the league on fire and has ushered himself even further into the NFL MVP conversation.

Another Record Will Have To Wait

Just last week, when Allen hit wide receiver Jake Kumerow with a 22-yard touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos, the Bills tied an NFL record for most players with a touchdown reception in a single season. Kumerow was the 13th Bill of the season to catch a touchdown pass this season.

After Allen hit Stefon Diggs for three touchdowns, and tight end Lee Smith on Monday night, the Bills breaking the NFL record will have to wait another week. Wide receiver Andre Roberts, running back Devin Singletary and defensive back Siran Neal are the only three players this season who have caught a pass but haven’t caught a touchdown.

Kumerow, Allen, and running back TJ Yeldon, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, all had their only reception this season go for a touchdown. The Bills will get another chance to break the record on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills Use Another Trick Play in Win Over Patriots

The Bills and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll have been known to be a little creative this season with trick plays at just the right time. Another one of those occasions came on Monday night towards the end of the first quarter as the Bills pulled off a fake punt on 4th and 5.

The Bills snapped the ball directly to safety Jaquan Johnson who threw the ball to Neal for 13 yards and a first down. That play allowed the Bills to put together a 12 play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a 5-yard Zack Moss touchdown run to put the Bills up 10-3 and they never looked back.

