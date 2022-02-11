Video of Bills QB Josh Allen’s Joke at the 2022 NFL Honors Goes Viral

It’s well-known that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a dual-threat superstar destined for greatness, however, and after his appearance at the 2022 NFL Honors, the 25-year-old made it clear his arsenal of talent also include comedic timing.

While Allen missed out on winning the annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, that honor went to New England Patriots’ 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion Matthew Slater, the Bills quarterback still managed to steal the show.

During the ceremony, NFL Honors host Keegan-Michael Key approached Allen sitting in the front row to discuss with him how “such a great show like this… you just want it to go on and on and on….” hinting at the league’s controversial overtime rules. “Am I right Josh Allen?” Key asked.

“Or,” Allen replied, pausing to take a direct look at the camera, “You just end it in a way that makes sense, is fair, and gives everyone an opportunity to win.”

As Allen shrugged his shoulders with a smile, the crowd cheered. Shortly afterward, a clip of this moment was posted on Twitter and Instagram, racking up hundreds of thousands of views overnight.

Of course, Allen is referring to how overtime played out during the Bills’ playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23. After Buffalo lost the coin toss, Kansas City got the ball first, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly connected with tight end Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown. Due to the league’s overtime rules, that was the end of the game. The Bills offensive never got to take the field.

Numerous Viewers Trashed Allen’s Joke, Complaining the Bills QB was Just Whining About Losing

While some viewers didn’t like Allen’s joke, commenting on social media that Allen was whining about the loss being unfair. A Patriots fan responded to the video on Twitter, “Don’t allow KC to score with 13 seconds left and you won’t have to worry about OT rules,” while a Kansas City fan commented, “Didn’t see the @Chiefs make this kind of a public scene when they lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game 3 years ago. #justsaying.”

One person defended Allen by tweeting back, “You do realize this was a skit put on by ABC and the NFL, right? The Bills organization hasn’t made a big deal about it.”

Allen made it immediately clear following the Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs that he was not blaming the NFL’s rules for the team’s defeat. After the game, Allen wasn’t looking for sympathy. “The rules are what they are and I can’t complain,” he said. If it was the other way around we’d be celebrating. We didn’t make enough plays tonight.”

“I’m proud of our guys and how we battled… Obviously, it hurts,” Allen admitted. “We don’t like feeling like this. Especially back-to-back years at the same place. So, we’ve got to find a way to get better next year and to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Allen’s Teammates & Bills Mafia Loved the Joke

After the Bills’ official Instagram account shared the video of Allen’s bit with Key, tight end Dawson Knox commented, “Preach,” while fullback Reggie Gillam wrote, “🗣🗣🗣.” Former NFL player turned sports analyst Coy Write found the video hilarious and added in the comments section, SO GOOD 💪😂.”

One woman hopes Allen does more comedy moving forward. She tweeted, “I have learned 2 things from this… 1. Josh Allen needs to do SNL… he’s got great comedic timing and presentation. 2. If any dirt ever comes out about this kid, I will need copious amount of therapy and alcohol.”

