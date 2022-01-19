Bills QB Josh Allen on What Patrick Mahomes Is Like Off the Field

The Buffalo Bills once again face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, January, 23, and it’s arguably the most highly-anticipated matchup of the weekend.

Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium by a score of 38-24. In Week 5 earlier this season, Buffalo crushed Kansas City 38-20.

While the Chiefs head into Sunday’s game favored by 2.5-points, per CBS Sports, the Bills are firing on all cylinders right now, especially quarterback Josh Allen, who threw five touchdown passes during the team’s Wild Card victory over the New England Patriots last week.

Crazily enough, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also threw five touchdown passes last week during the team’s blowout 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With two explosive quarterbacks leading their offense, Sunday’s game is expected to be quite the showdown, and the arguments over which young star is the more elite quarterback is also fiery territory.

Everyone knows how much I love Patrick Mahomes. Yet as good as he's been the last 2 years, Josh Allen has been even better. Allen just needs that big win to take him over the top. Sunday is that chance. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) January 19, 2022

So much weighs on this game Sunday night if the Bills win, Allen/Mahomes become the closest thing to the next Brady/Manning rivalry If the Chiefs win Mahomes will be playing in his 4th consecutive AFCCG and no other young QB should be mentioned in the same breath as him — Ty (@DontTryTy) January 18, 2022

.@DanGrazianoESPN is taking Josh Allen over Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Divisional Round 👀 “I think this is his moment!” pic.twitter.com/sKHtlSWzuh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 18, 2022

Per Over The Cap, Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes will be the first playoff matchup between the NFL’s 2 highest-paid players (by APY) in at least the last 10 seasons — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 19, 2022

While the on-field battle between Allen and Mahomes will be a fight to the death, it’s quite a different story off the field.

Allen said of Mahomes during his press conference on Wednesday, January 19, “He’s an awesome dude and has his foundation set up that helps a lot of people, that’s something I admire. He’s a really good dude off the field.”

The feelings appear to be mutual. Mahomes said of Allen on Wednesday, “He’s a tremendous player. I actually know him a little bit off the field as well — great dude.”

Bills RB Devin Singletary Says Allen Is in ‘Kill Mode’ for Chiefs Rematch

Highest-graded QB under pressure this season Josh Allen ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/U6SvJvr41L — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2022

While Allen showed great sportsmanship in his comments toward Mahomes, Bills running back Devin Singletary gave an eye-opening preview of his quarterback’s demeanor while preparing for Sunday’s game.

“He’s never blinking,” Singletary said during his press conference on Wednesday. “He’s always in kill mode… he doesn’t even wanna lose the coin toss.”

I asked a few #Bills players about how much the loss to the #Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship game still sticks with them. Devin Singletary w/ best answer. "Things like that you don't forget. How we lost. When we lost. Of course we still have that bad taste in our mouth." pic.twitter.com/ft5RYOoLcP — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 19, 2022

Singletary, who’s emerged as the team’s No.1 running back, and since Week 13, ranks 4th in the NFL with 456 rushing yards and a league-best seven rushing touchdowns, per Syracuse.com‘s Matt Parrino, said he has full confidence in Allen’s ability to deliver against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Allen Knows It’s Difficult to Beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead

While the Bills were victorious during their visit to Arrowhead in Week 5, the playoff atmosphere hits different. Allen mentioned on Wednesday that he knows the Chiefs are hard to beat at home, and statistically speaking, the Bills don’t do great on the road during the postseason.

AP reporter John Warwow tweeted out some disturbing facts prior to Sunday’s playoff game: The #Bills have lost 8 straight playoff games not played at Orchard Park, in a streak that includes Super Bowl losses at the Georgia Dome in 1994 and the Rose Bowl in ’93. Buffalo’s last win away from home came in a 29-10 win at Miami in the AFC championship game on Jan. 17, 1993.”

However, the Bills are already in the business of breaking losing streaks this season. Buffalo was able to clinch the AFC East with a 27-10 win over the New York Jets on January 9 at Highmark Stadium. The last time the Bills won the division title at home was in 1995.

