Bills QB Josh Allen Sends a Strong Message After Preseason Debut

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, and the franchise star did not disappoint.

The 25-year-old played nearly the entire first half and did not show an ounce of rust — comforting news since Buffalo recently secured Allen to a six-year, $253 million contract. Allen completed his first eight passes, was 10-of-11 on the opening drive, which ended in a 31-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis.

Allen continued to dominate against an Aaron Rodger-less Packers team, finishing 20-for-26 on passing, 194 yards, and two touchdowns. While the franchise star looked precise and in complete control, after the game, Allen made it clear that he didn’t want anyone getting too excited after they beat Green Bay 19-0.

While Bills fans in attendance at Orchard Park started chanting “MVP” after his first touchdown pass, Allen wants everyone to settle down.

“It’s preseason so we’re not going to overreact,” Allen said, per 13WHAM reporter Dan Fetes, acknowledging that nothing matters until the team can show up in the regular season against actual starters. In fact, if it was up to Allen, the team wouldn’t play any preseason games, according to Spectrum TV’s Ted Goldberg.

Allen finished his day with a 15-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended on a 3-yard touchdown with running back Zack Moss.

If last season is any indication, the Bills are in fantastic hands with Allen at the helm. During the 2020 NFL season, the MVP runner-up amassed 4,544 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes, and as ESPN reported, increased his completion percentage from 58.8% to 69.2% and his rating from 85.3 to 107.2. Proving his versatility at quarterback, he also scored eight rushing touchdowns along with a touchdown reception.

Allen’s Teammates Said They Weren’t Surprised By Allen’s Dominant Performance

“The money speaks for itself.” -Emmanuel Sanders on Josh Allen #Bills — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) August 28, 2021

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said of Allen’s performance on Saturday, “No hiccup. Josh [Allen] has been working every day in practice like it’s a game, and it showed,” NBC 10 reporter Carly Mascitti tweeted.

As for head coach Sean McDermott, he said his plan for Allen “was get him into a rhythm, let him flow for a little bit and take him out,” according to Bills reporter Maddy Glab.

Nothing we love more than Josh Allen on the run. 📺: WIVB + NFLN + The Bills App pic.twitter.com/rF2Ypcekn3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 28, 2021

Naturally, there are still numerous things McDermott wants Allen, and all his players to work on. “Overall we were sloppy,” McDermott said following the first half of the team’s third preseason game. “Sloppy with penalties. Sloppy with dropped passes. Not getting off blocks. We can’t do that.”

The NFL Ranked Allen as the No. 10 Overall Player for the 2021 Season

Following Allen’s stellar performance on Saturday, the NFL released the rest of the preseason rankings, and the Bills quarterback nabbed the No.10 spot.

While there will be many who believe Allen should be ranked higher, it’s a huge jump from last year’s rankings, where he was ranked No. 87 in the NFL’s Top 100.

From No. 87 to No. 10 in just a year. There's a reason @JoshAllenQB made one of the biggest leaps in this year's #NFLTop100. 📈 📺: #NFLTop100 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/blFOJ0mmQJ — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2021

Other Bills joining Allen on the list were Stefon Diggs (11), Tre’Davious White (95), and Cole Beasley (96).

