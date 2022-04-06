Bills QB Josh Allen’s 1-Word Response to Stefon Diggs’ Massive Extension

After months of speculation, the Buffalo Bills finally offered the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, an insane contract extension.

Even though the two-time Pro Bowler had two more years on his deal, urgency over his contract first arose after superstar receiver Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders, and ex-Chiefs star Tyreek Hill signed a three-year $75 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

There was fear that Diggs, 28, who’s the same age as Hill, would price out of the Bills’ cap the longer they wait. But Bills Mafia can fear no more. Diggs will remain in Buffalo for the foreseeable future, and one person who’s particularly thrilled is Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday, April 6, “Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo.”

Yes. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) April 6, 2022

Allen’s one-word response, “Yes,” to the breaking news of Allen’s new deal on Twitter racked up more likes than Schefter’s initial announcement.

Since Diggs left the Minnesota Viking and joined Buffalo in 2020, he was elected to the Pro Bowl each year. The Marlynd alum finished the 2021 NFL season with 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. In 2020, he caught 127 yards for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said less than three weeks ago that he was in no rush to restructure Diggs’ deal, but was singing a different tune while speaking to the media on Monday, March 28.

“I think the world of Stef, I think what he’s brought our team has been great,” Beane said, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “He’s been great for Josh [Allen]. He’s been great for our offense and his leadership has stepped up and we want to see [Stef] in Buffalo for years to come.”

Diggs Reacted to the News on Twitter With a GIF From ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Diggs also reacted to the news of his mega-deal on Twitter, sharing a video of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film, The Wolf of Wall Street, saying “I’m not leaving!”

Isaiah McKenzie with a message after the Stefon Diggs extension. pic.twitter.com/ZFplgV6D13 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 6, 2022

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie reacted to the news of Diggs’ deal on Instagram. He shared a locker room photo from when the Bills clinched that AFC East last season and wrote, “Let’s take care of business now,” with a red, bleep face emoji.

Allen Shut Down Trevon Diggs’ Attempt to Lure His Brother to the Dallas Cowboys

Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs (Last 2 seasons): 🏈 Completions: 230 = Most in NFL

🏈 Yards: 2,760 = 2nd in NFL

🏈 Touchdowns: 18 = 3rd in NFL *Ranking among current teammate QB-WR duos in the NFL over the last 2 seasons#BillsMafia @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/ttCT1ym5IL — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) April 6, 2022

Last week, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made a plea for his brother to join him in Texas, but Allen was quick to shut it down. And like he did on Wednesday, did so with a one-word tweet.

Trevon Diggs tweeted on Saturday, March 26, “Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother. 14 to dallas would be 🔥.”

ESPN’s official Twitter retweeted the Cowboys cornerback’s message and wrote, “Could you imagine?” Within 10 minutes of ESPN’s tweet going up, Allen replied with a one-word answer for the sports outlet, “No.”

No. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 26, 2022

The fan reaction from this exchange on Twitter was hilarious. While numerous Bills Mafia members said they’d agree to a trade that landed Trevon Diggs in Buffalo, other people just had fun reacting to Allen’s response.

